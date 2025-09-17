"Arise, death, and greet the king": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1168 (Wednesday, September 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for September 17, 2025, are out. Its daily enigmas have picked up great hype among League of Legends fans. To predict the answers correctly, you must have a considerable idea about the lore related to champions from this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title.The Quote puzzle in the 1168th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Arise, death, and greet the king who conquered you back!&quot;Camille, Viego, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1168th edition (September 17, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 17, 2025, are:Classic: CamilleQuote: ViegoAbility: Master Yi; Bonus: Passive (Double Strike)Emoji: ZacSplash Art: Rammus; Bonus: Hextech RammusThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 17, 2025, is Camille. Then, the Quote puzzle points to Viego, a champion frequently utilized in the Jungle role in League of Legends.The solution to the Ability puzzle is Master Yi's Passive ability, known as &quot;Double Strike.&quot; The Emoji puzzle has Zac, while the Splash Art showcases Rammus' Hextech skin.Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahLoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, NocturneLoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, AhriLoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, TryndamereLoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, SorakaLoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, HeimerdingerLoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, VarusLoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, SettLoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, ApheliosLoLdle 1156 (September 5): Galio, Elise, Naafiri, Nami, KarthusThe answers to the 1169th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 18, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsAll changes in LoL patch 25.18 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?