Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to complete A Prayer For Omi main quest

A Prayer For Omi main quest is one of the story missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows you'll come across during the 10th chapter titled The Hunt Continues. It sees you accompany Lady Oichi to the shrine on Shirahige to honor her brother's memory. This mission won't have any combat and will instead be focused on exploration.

This article guides you through A Prayer For Omi main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Completing A Prayer For Omi main quest Assassin's Creed Shadows

The A Prayer For Omi main quest will unlock after completing the quest A Talk with A Lady. Note that this quest will only be playable by Yasuke.

How to start the quest

Choose the first dialogue to start the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once it is available, track it through the Shinbafuku circle board. There, select the quest underneath The Mourner to track it. Meet with Lady Oichi to start it. She'll be found at the Isakiji Temple on the western coastline of Azuchi in Omi, southeast from the Lake Biwa text on the map.

The boat ride

The boat ride (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The lady will meet you at the dock. Interact with her and she'll ask you to row the boat and cross over to the opposite coastline. To start the objective, choose the "I am ready." option. Get in the boat with Oichi and boat her across the lake to the Shirahige Shrine on the western shore. The objective marker will point to where you need to go.

The four rituals

Next, accompany Oichi on land. If you want to listen to her Dragon King story without distraction, choose the auto-follow option. From here, she'll ask you to do a few rituals before interacting with her again. There are four rituals, which you can complete in any order.

The first ritual (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first ritual will be where the Lady first takes our leave. Pray in front of the Torii gate by holding Triangle/Y. From there, climb up the stairs. The next two rituals will be on the opposite sides here.

The second ritual (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Move right and cleanse yourself at the basin.

The third ritual (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Then, move opposite it/left of the stairs, where you'll need to interact with the Shrine Maiden to make a donation. This will mark the third ritual.

The final ritual in A Prayer For Omi main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Head north to find a modest white-painted house. Interact with the Shinto Priest standing at its gate and he'll give you a gift. It will be a legendary Amulet called Amaterasu's Blessing. Next, follow the objective marker to meet Lady Oichi. She'll be in front of the Shrine.

The final conversation with Oichi in A Prayer For Omi main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

After you both pray inside it, you'll have a conversation with Oichi outside. Use the auto-follow feature again if you want to focus on the conversation. Near the end, you'll be presented with a few choices:

I would celebrate what time remained.

I would prepare for the battle.

I would spend my last night with you – Romance opportunity

The three choices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your choice won't affect the quest's outcome, but if you want to build an opportunity for romance with Lady Oichi, choose the last option. Completing this conversation will mark the end of A Prayer For Omi main quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

