Atomfall Dr Garrow mission walkthrough

Dr Garrow's mission in Atomfall is significantly challenging and requires you to complete several objectives. You will first be introduced to her by Dr. Holder at the church in Wyndham Village. Initially, Dr Garrow is detained by the protocol guards in the Skethermoor prison, and your first task is to release her. As you progress through her main mission story, you will learn more about her, and she will eventually help you escape the quarantine area.

Ad

This article covers a walkthrough on how to complete Dr Garrow's main mission in Atomfall.

Dr Garrow’s mission walkthrough in Atomfall

After passing Sample One to Dr Holder, he asks you to release Dr Garrow from the Protocol prison in Skethermoor. In return, he will provide a route to get out of the quarantine zone. However, you will never see Dr Holder again if you follow Dr Garrow's ending.

Ad

Trending

Enter the Skethermoor prison

Enter the Skethermoor prison to release Dr Garrow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Enter the Skethermoor region and head inside the prison located at the coordinates (41.1E, 70.8N); it can be tracked with the help of the map. Once inside, go straight and continue downstairs. On the ground floor, search for the Prison Office and access it by interacting with the button opposite the door. The office leads to other sections of the prison.

Ad

Security Keycard to access one entrance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Inside one of the rooms, you will find a security keycard to access a playground for the prisoners. Head to the door atop the stairs on the other side of the playground, and you will find stairs leading downward into a construction area. Make sure not to get detected by the laser or the Protocol guard and make your way to the Loading Bay. Head straight until you find various cells, one of which contains Dr Garrow.

Ad

Read more: Atomfall Captain Grant Sims mission walkthrough

Make a way for Dr Garrow to escape

After finding her, interact with Dr Garrow, and she will provide you with crucial information to help her escape. At this stage, she will ask you to retrieve the Signal Redirector, which will help her to bypass the old security system so that she can escape from the prison. Follow the below steps to locate the Signal Redirector and help her escape:

Ad

A still of Dr Garrow inside the prison cell in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Head to the Security room located to the north of her cell.

Retrieve the Signal Redirector from the shelf.

Use the Signal Redirector, pointing towards the yellow meter, to unlock the Control Room.

Enter the Control Room and pull the lever of the machine to override the cell door control and open Dr Garrow's cell.

Ad

Get out of the prison

Escaping from the prison in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once the door opens, Dr Garrow will flee down the access tunnel to the Interchange, locking the door behind her. This locks you inside the prison, and the only way to get out is via the same route you entered. Simply follow the path and escape the prison. However, all the guards have now been alerted, as the prisoners have escaped under their noses.

Ad

Entered Wyndham Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Now, if the guards see you, they will start firing, which might kill you. The best way to escape is to ignore them and the machines, taking cover as much as possible. Run towards the east side of the prison gate — you may take a few hits during this. Use items to recover your health as needed, and head north to the Wyndham Village gate.

Ad

Check out: How to get Dr Holder's Sample One in Atomfall

Meet Dr Garrow in the Interchange

Meet Dr Garrow in the Interchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once inside the Wyndham Village, make your way to the Interchange, which is located next to the village church. After entering it, proceed towards the central processor area of the Interchange.

Ad

There, you will find Dr Garrow waiting for you. Talk to her, and she will make a deal with you — if you can find her Research Notes for her, she will help you escape from the area in return.

Find Dr Garrow's Research Notes

Dr Garrow's Research Notes in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To get her Research Notes, first head to Data Store D inside the Interchange, where you must put the Atomic Battery inside the Delta Battery Terminal to power up the system and unlock the door to the Robotics area.

Ad

Next, go to Data Store Alpha and enter the infectious spores room, where you can neutralize the infectious effect by activating the Atomic Battery. Once the effect is gone, take the ladder to access the ground area. Once you enter the Robotics area, follow the below steps:

Head straight and use the Signal Redirctor to unlock Power Control Beta.

Next, use the same device to unlock the Lower Level gate, which will cut its power.

Enter the Robot Assembly room and use the device again to power up the Lower Level.

Then, hack the power box of the Lower Level to access its gate.

Ad

Also read: What to expect from Atomfall

Reach the Lower Level

Simply head toward the Lower Level area and use the Signal Redirector to unlock the door. As you continue, you will find Console A on your left side, which you need to turn on. Then, locate Console B in the same area and turn it on as well. Once you're done, make your way toward the Head Office, where you will find Garrow's Research Notes on the table.

Ad

GEN ERA command mission

Casterfell Dam Data Store site in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Return to the Interchange by taking the exit tunnel, which is located beside the Weapon Testing area. Head straight towards the Central Processor area and hand over the Research Notes to Dr Garrow. Once done, she will ask you to run the command "GEN ERA" at the Casterfell Dam Data Store. This is located in the Interchange region of Casterfell Woods.

Ad

The Casterfell Dam Data Store is located at coordinates (22.5E, 92.4N). Make your way to that location, where you will find a demolished building. Jump down to find the gate of the Casterfell Dam Data Store. Enter through it, then head straight to locate the electrical room. From there, use the Signal Redirector to scan and hack the meter.

Interact with the console to command GEN ERA (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Then, exit the room and climb up the middle bunker to access another meter. You will now find a control room in the same area, which can be accessed by hacking the yellow meter. Once inside that room, use the Dam Data Store Keycard to power up the Casterfell Dam Data Store room. This will complete one side objective for Dr Garrow.

Ad

Also read: Atomfall is a fascinating alternate history take on a real-life disaster (hands-on preview)

Once done, exit the room. Then, locate a Data Interface Console right at the exit door of the Casterfell Dam Data Store. Interact with it and run the GEN ERA command. This will complete the GEN ERA task given by Dr Garrow.

Extract the Oberon sample and conclude the main mission in Atomfall

Once completed, simply leave the place and return to the Interchange to meet Dr Garrow. Now, as you talk to her, she will give you the last mission, which is to take a sample of Oberon. To initiate the mission, first activate the Central Processor with the help of the Signal Redirector.

Ad

This will unlock the door of the Oberon, which leads you to the Windscale Plant, and from there, you eventually enter the Oberon dig site area. However, as you enter the Windscale Plant site, you will face enemies and harmful spore clouds in certain areas that can deal lethal damage to you over time. Hence, make sure not to pass through such areas while reaching the dig site.

Activate the Sample Extractor

Ad

A still of Sample Extractor from Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

As you enter the Oberon site, make your way toward the left side, and you will find a set of stairs leading to an office area. Go through the building and take the first right turn to reach a lab. In the middle, you will find the Extraction Drill Battery Terminal, where you must insert two Atomic Batteries to power up the Sample Extractor.

Ad

Collect the Oberon sample from the Sample Grinder

Collect sample from the Sample Grinder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once this process is done, leave the area, and you will find a control room where you need to pull the Sample Extractor Console to start extracting the Oberon sample. After that, exit the office building and proceed to the main dig site to collect the sample. There, you will find the Sample Grinder; interacting with it will provide you with the sample.

Ad

Once you have the sample, head back to the Interchange. You will find Dr Garrow in the lower Robotics level inside the Head Office, where you previously found her Research Notes. Simply talk to her, and she will reveal a secret passage within the office, concluding the mission in Atomfall.

Check out the links below for more Atomfall articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.