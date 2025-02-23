Avowed: How to get the Caeroc's Pride pistol

In Avowed, Caeroc’s Pride is a powerful and unique pistol that offers precision and high damage at medium range. Unlike other ranged weapons, it requires only one hand to wield, allowing for flexibility in combat.

Though the shots are highly accurate, the pistol has a slow rate of fire and produces a loud noise, making it risky to use in stealth situations. Let’s take a closer look at the weapon and how you can procure it in your playthrough of Avowed.

Weapon overview

Caeroc's Pride in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

Caeroc’s Pride, a unique in-game firearm, is classified as a one-handed ranged weapon. It weighs four units and has a value of 108 gold. Caeroc’s Pride delivers 46 points of physical damage, along with a stun effect of 20.

The weapon has a 20 stamina cost per shot, plus a 3% critical hit chance. These metrics already make it a dependable weapon, but the true power of the weapon stems from its unique enchantments, which give it an edge in battle.

Also read: Avowed: Normal vs Power Attacks explained

Sats for Caeroc's Pride (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ MillGaming)

Every other firearm loses to the Caeroc’s Pride because of its infused lightning. The first enchantment, Distant Thunder, makes enemies weak to electricity by greatly increasing the Shock Accumulation suffered from power attacks.

For every strike, the second enchantment, Shocking Lash, gives bonus shock damage, which increases its power even more by 10 per cent. With added staggering ability, these add-ons are perfect for those wishing to inflict more elemental damage on their foes.

Also read: Avowed - A Cure For Rage quest walkthrough

Where to get Caeroc’s Pride in Avowed

Go to the island near Ondra's Reach (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

To get Caeroc’s Pride, start by travelling outside Paradise’s walls and heading toward the Ondra’s Reach fast travel beacon. Once at this location, look toward the water to find a small rocky island offshore. After you reach the island, you must defeat Tempestous Luandi.

Defeat Tempestuous Luandi to get Caeroc's Pride (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@MillGaming)

The best approach is to dodge her attacks while simultaneously counterattacking. Using ranged weapons or spells is recommended, as her electrified pistol can throw you back and constantly shock you.

After eliminating Tempestuous Luandi, loot their body to collect Caeroc’s Pride. The pistol is equipped with shock-based enchantments and offers high physical damage and stun effects, making it a strong ranged weapon.

Also read: Can you fast travel in Avowed?

For those who enjoy using firearms in Avowed, Caeroc’s Pride is a fantastic weapon to add to your collection. The high accuracy, shock damage, and stun capabilities make it a versatile choice for combat.

While its slow firing speed and loud shots require careful use, its damage potential and unique backstory make it well worth the effort. Defeating Tempestuous Luandi to claim this legendary pistol is a challenge, but one that offers a powerful reward in return.

