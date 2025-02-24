Avowed: How to stun enemies

Battles in Avowed can be intense, but knowing how to stun your enemies can give you a major advantage. Stunning makes enemies unable to move or fight back, allowing you to land powerful attacks or turn the tide of battle in your favor.

The right weapons, abilities, and strategies can help you stun opponents faster and more effectively. This guide will break down everything you need to know about stunning and how to use it to your advantage.

How stun works in Avowed

Fill up the yellow bar to deal stun to your enemies (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

In Avowed, every enemy displays a stun meter under their health bar. Landing a physical hit upon an enemy fills this meter up.

Once the meter is completely filled up, the enemy gets stunned for a short duration and cannot move or fight back. This gives you a small window to form a new strategy, land a powerful hit, or even heal yourself.

Different weapons confer different rates of stun meter build-up. Most Heavy weapons and some unique weapons deal high stun damage. Thus choosing the right weapon and attack style is essential if you want to take advantage of this system.

Weapons that you can use to stun

Hammers deal high stun to your enemies (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

The best weapons to stun an enemy are maces, hammers, and rifles since they deal a lot of stun damage per hit. These weapons are slower in terms of pace, but they fill the stun meter up quickly, helping balance their speed.

Unique weapons deal higher damage (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@RifleGaming)

Axes and spears cause moderate stun damage and are less useful than maces or hammers if dealing heavy damage is the goal. However, they have the advantage of being effective with most playstyles. Bows also fall under this category, but their ability to deal stun damage is better when used with certain skills.

Swords deal the least stun damage (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Lastly, swords, daggers, and pistols are the least reliable in terms of stun damage. This is due to their reliance on speed and accuracy at the cost of stunning force. For players who prefer these weapons, skills and companion abilities can make up for their minimal stun accumulation.

Abilities that you can use to stun

Spells can also deliver stun damage (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Fighter abilities are the most effective for stunning. The Charge skill allows players to rush forward and slam into enemies, inflicting heavy stun damage. Shield Bash is another powerful option, knocking enemies back while rapidly filling their stun meter. Barbaric Shout is also useful for disorienting foes, making them easier to stun.

Staggering Shot can fill up the stun meter quickly (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Next in line are the Rangers, who also have stun-related abilities. Staggering Shot is particularly effective, enhancing ranged attacks and significantly increasing stun damage. Another useful skill is Parry, which allows players to deal stun damage by perfectly blocking an incoming attack.

Your companions can also help with stunning enemies, making combat more manageable. Kai is one of the best companions when it comes to stunning and crowd control. His Fire and Ire and Leap of Daring abilities deal high amounts of stun damage while also taunting enemies.

In a nutshell, stunning enemies in Avowed is a powerful way to take control of a fight. When an enemy is stunned, they can’t move, giving you a chance to attack without risk. This can help you deal more damage or take a moment to recover. Using the right weapons, skills, and companions can make stunning easier and more effective. Before you enter combat, make sure to use stun strategies to give yourself the best chance of survival.

