Avowed: How to get the Drawn in Winter unique Axe

Drawn in Winter is a one-handed axe you can get in Avowed. It is one of the most effective weapons you can get in your early game at Dawnshore. It delivers moderate to high damage and stuns your opponents. However, you have very low parry and block efficiency.

In this guide, we will provide an overview of the axe and how you can get Drawn in Winter early on in Dawnshore.

Weapon overview

Drawn in Winter is a powerful weapon that deals heavy damage and stuns enemies while applying frost effects. From the start, it delivers 189 physical damage and 182 stun, making it a strong choice for combat. It also has a 3% critical hit chance and costs 25 stamina per attack.

The Drawn in Winter axe in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGamingGuides)

The axe comes with two special abilities that make it even stronger. The first, Rising Chill, adds frost accumulation to nearby enemies when you use power attacks. This means that with each heavy strike, the cold spreads, making enemies slower and easier to hit.

Stats of Drawn in Winter axe (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGamingGuides)

The second ability, Freezing Lash, boosts all hits with an extra 10% frost damage. If you fight enemies that are weak to cold, this ability will make your attacks even more effective.

To make the most of Drawn in Winter, you can upgrade it at a workbench. Upgrading increases its physical damage and stun. The first upgrade boosts physical damage from 18 to 27, while the second increases it to 36. By the third upgrade, the damage reaches 45.

Where to get Drawn in Winter in Avowed?

Got to Watcher's Mirror location to get the axe (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGamingGuides)

To obtain the axe Drawn in Winter, you must travel to Dawnshore and visit Watcher’s Mirror. This site can be found southeast of the Shrine to Woedica, which you will walk by during the “Untimely Demise” quest.

The simplest way to get to Watcher’s Mirror is to fast-travel to the shrine and walk east to the cave. Once inside, keep moving until the path reveals a white stone arch, then proceed forward. That will take you to Watcher’s Mirror, which has a pond in the middle of the location.

You can find the axe on a platform (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGamingGuides)

At the far end of the pond, you’ll find an ancient memory. Interacting with it unlocks Remembrance of Kishamal, a special godlike passive ability that grants unique benefits. Once you’ve collected this ability, turn around and look at the pond again. You’ll see an ice pedestal rising from the water, and sitting on top of it is the Drawn in Winter axe.

Drawn in Winter is a powerful early-game weapon that can give you a strong advantage in Avowed. With its high physical damage, stun capabilities, and frost-based abilities, it is an excellent choice if you rely on aggressive attacks and elemental effects. While it doesn’t offer the best defense, its offensive power more than makes up for it, especially when you upgrade it.

