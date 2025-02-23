Avowed: 7 best Unique weapons you can get in Dawnshore

Avowed is a fantasy RPG that lets you customize your character with a wide range of weapons and armor. With a vast world to explore and countless combat strategies to try out, finding the best weapons early on can give you a significant advantage.

Whether you prefer devastating swords, powerful pistols, or mystical spell books, the game offers a variety of Unique weapons that can shape your playstyle. In this article, we’ve gathered the seven best weapons you can find in the Dawnshore region in Avowed, explaining their stats and where you can locate them.

7 best Unique weapons you can unlock early in Avowed

1) The Long Touch

The Long Touch in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Quick Guides)

The Long Touch is a Unique two-handed bow. While using a bow allows you to be stealthy and attack from a distance, you should be mindful of the acute arrow drop.

The bow delivers 189 points of physical damage with each shot, meaning your attacks hit hard. It also comes with an 182 stun value, which helps keep your enemies off balance. Moreover, while this bow has a 9% critical hit chance, each use will cost you 12 stamina.

Buy it from the shop in Paradis (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ Quick Guides)

If you're looking to buy The Long Touch, head over to the Militia Headquarters. You can purchase it from the merchant there. The shop is located on the Street of the Gods in Paradis Hightown, which is in Paradis, Dawnshore.

2) Drawn in Winter

The Drawn in Winter axe in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ LunarGaming Guides)

Drawn in Winter is a powerful one-handed axe that you can find early on. Not only does it deal high damage, but can also stun your enemies. Moreover, with Drawn in Winter being a one-handed weapon, you can use it alongside shields and spell books.

It adds 189 points of physical damage to your attacks, making them much stronger. It also contributes 182 points toward stunning your opponents, which keeps them from fighting back for a short time. However, each swing of the axe costs 25 stamina.

You have to interact with a memory in this location (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ LunarGaming Guides)

To get this weapon you have to travel to Rise. If you have already visited this location, you will have a fast-travel point near the Rise party camp. Once there travel through the cave system to reach Watcher's Mirror.

However, you won't find the weapon right away and instead have to interact with a memory. This will open a dialogue scene — go through it and once you are done the weapon will appear on a platform behind you.

3) Caeroc's Pride

Caeroc's Pride in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

Caeroc's Pride is a unique and powerful pistol and is probably the strongest weapon you can come across during the early game. It provides moderate to high damage and is fairly accurate at medium range. It's also a one-handed weapon, so you will be able to pair it with your other builds.

This pistol increases your physical damage by 69, so your attacks hit harder. It also adds 80 points to stun, helping knock enemies off balance during fights. However, using it costs 20 stamina, so you need to manage your energy wisely. In addition, there's a 3% chance that your attacks will be critical hits.

Go to the island near Ondra's Reach (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

To obtain the pistol, travel to a location near the Ondra's Reach fast travel beacon. Once you arrive, cross the water to reach a small rock island offshore. On this island, you'll come face to face with an enemy. Defeat the foe and then retrieve the pistol from their body.

4) Sheathed in Summer

Sheathed in Summer dagger in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

Sheathed in Summer is a Unique dagger that you can get in Avowed. If you are looking to build a pistol and dagger combo for your character, this should be your go-to weapon.

Sheathed in Summer boosts your combat abilities by adding 137 physical damage to your attacks, making them stronger. It also increases your stun effect by 104. Additionally, it provides a 9% chance for a critical hit during combat.

Locate Octav near the Godless Ruins (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

The dagger is located in Dawnshore near the Godless Ruins. However, to get the weapon you have to defeat Octav Firebrand. He is one of the more powerful enemies you'll encounter in the early game, so we suggest that you get one of the previous weapons and use it to defeat Octav. Once defeated you can find the dagger in his inventory.

5) The Philosopher's Riddle

The Philosopher's Riddle in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ MillGaming)

The Philosopher's Riddle is a Unique greatsword you can find in the early game. This is probably one of the first Unique weapons that you will come across in your playthrough.

It increases your physical damage by 284, ensuring that every strike packs a heavy punch. Additionally, it has a 260 stun value, which can briefly disable opponents and leave them vulnerable. However, using this item costs 20 stamina, so you'll need to balance it with spells during prolonged combat.

Go to the coast near Ondra's reach (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ MillGaming)

To get the greatsword, travel to the coast near Ondra's Reach and the Southern Embrace. You have two options: either fight the enemies in the area or sneak past them. Once you get through, look for the only tower in the vicinity. Climb to the top, and you’ll find the greatsword near some large mushrooms.

6) Anextli's Grimoire

Anextli's Grimoire is a spell book (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

Anextli's Grimoire is a spell book that you can use during combat. It can used to unlock various spells for your character in the wizard ability tree. Moreover, with this being a spellbook, you can couple it with swords and other one-handed weapons.

Anextli's grimoire gives you a 20% reduction in ability cost and a 15% decrease in cooldown time. It contains four spells: Fan of Flames and Arcane Veil, which are both level 1 wizard spells, Grimoire Snap, a level 5 wizard spell, and Missile Salvo, a level 10 wizard spell.

Locate the pyromancer in Berath's Gateway (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Rifle Gaming)

You can find Anextli's grimoire in Dawnshore, on the body of a pyromancer. He is located on a cliff that overlooks the Berath's Gateway graveyard. When you reach the area, you'll witness the pyromancer performing magic, but he eventually blows himself up. The grimoire will be nearby, lying next to his body.

However, if you are looking for a wizard build, a better alternative would be Beothel's Grimoire. You can purchase it from the Market district vendor.

7) Last Light of Day

Last Light of Day in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@MillGaming)

Finally, we have the sword, the Last Light of Day. It is a one-handed sword that deals fire damage to your enemies while at the same time providing healing points for every enemy you defeat.

It boosts your physical damage by 168 and also applies 130 points to stun. However, wielding it consumes 11 stamina, so use it strategically.

Locate the NPC in Paradis (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@MillGaming)

Finding this weapon can be a bit tricky though. You have to travel to Paradis or the location of your very first mission. Once there, locate an NPC named Ofrye. He will ask for your help in locating a lost expedition. This will start a side quest.

During the quest, you will come across a character named Sargamis, who'll ask you to revive a god. Rejecting him will lead to a skirmish. Once you defeat Sargamis, you'll find the sword on his body.

Each Unique weapon in Avowed brings its own strengths to the battlefield, giving you the chance to tailor your character according to your preferred strategy. As you explore Dawnshore and the other Living Lands, don’t hesitate to experiment with different combinations to see what best fits your style.

