Very early on in Avowed, you can do the Lost Suoles quest to get the Enchanted Suolenet, a trinket that increases the amount of loose currency you find from random chests and lockboxes. It doesn't take long, especially since the quest very generously marks all the stolen Suolenets for you. Still, the complex layout of the slums may make it a bit confounding for some players.

Ad

If you're looking for that one rogue suolenet you can't get to, you've come to the right guide.

How to complete the Lost Suoles quest in Avowed: Fastest route

You can pick up the Lost Suoles quest in Avowed by talking to Miteno in the slums next to Paradis. This is a standard fetch quest where you're tasked with finding four Suolenets (lockets) stashed in various bird nests around the slum. Here's how you can complete the quest quickly:

Ad

Trending

When looking at the Miteno, go to the right and then around the corner. Climb the ladder just ahead of you to get to the first trinket: Tarnished Suolenet.

Step 1 (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Follow the plank walkway to the south, and turn the corner to the right to find the second one on the nest right ahead: Worn Suolenet.

Ad

Step 2 (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Cross the rickety bridge to the Southeast and open the door to the right (you may have already come here to do the Escape Plan quest, so the door may already be open). Exit the room through the other side, and jump the gap. If you time it right, you'll latch on to the roof ahead. You can find the third one (Chipped Suolenet) here.

Ad

Step 3 (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

From here, jump the gap to the west and break the barrier ahead. Jump yet again to get on the ledge with the fourth one (Battered Suolenet). Return to Miteno to turn them in.

Ad

Step 4 (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Depending on dialogue choices, here's what you can get as the reward for Lost Suoles:

Ad

Enchanted Suolenet , a unique amulet with the passive Principi's Prosperity , granting +20% Currency when looting coins

, a unique amulet with the passive , granting +20% Currency when looting coins Celestial Loop, a unique ring that gives you Ward of Sun and Moon, a passive +15% resistance to Fire and Frost Accumulation.

Other sidequests to do in Dawnshore: Cabin Fever || A Lady Never Tells || The Call of the Past || Dawntreader || Precious Light || Totem of Rightful Rulership

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.