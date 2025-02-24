Avowed: How to get the Blackwing armor

If you prefer stealth and precision in Avowed, Blackwing armor is the perfect choice. This unique armor boosts stealth attack damage and crouched movement speed, letting you move undetected and strike harder. Unlike heavy armor built for defense, Blackwing armor rewards speed and strategy. It allows you to sneak past enemies and land deadly attacks before they can react.

In this guide, you'll learn everything you need to know about Blackwing armor, from its unique abilities to the steps required to obtain it in Avowed.

Armor overview

Blackwing armor is best for you if you focus on stealth and speed instead of pure defense. It reduces the damage you take by 10% and gives you 14 extra points of damage reduction. However, it also lowers your maximum stamina and essence by 20 points, so you need to manage your energy carefully in battle.

Stats of Blackwing armor (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGamingGuides)

This armor also makes your sneak attacks much deadlier. The ambushing effect increases your stealth attack damage by 30%, helping you deal massive damage with surprise attacks or backstabs. The creeper bonus lets you move 25% faster while crouched, making it easier to stay hidden and get into the perfect position before striking.

You can improve Blackwing armor at a workbench by using materials and gold. Upgrading this armor increases its additional damage reduction, making it better at absorbing damage. However, its base stats, such as stamina reduction and stealth bonuses, remain the same. The first version gives you two extra points of damage reduction.

Upgrading it once increases this to 5, while the second upgrade raises it to 8. The third upgrade pushes it to 11. To improve the armor, you will need materials like Pelts, Paradisan Ladders, and Adra, with the requirements increasing as you upgrade.

Where to get Blackwing armor in Avowed?

To get Blackwing armor in Avowed, you must confront Ygwulf during the "An Untimely End" quest in Paradis, Dawnshore. Choosing to attack him is the only way to obtain the armor.

You can get the armor through a quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Start at the Grinning Balarok bar in the Underbelly, where Marius is in a heated argument. After the exchange, he agrees to help you track down the assassin. Return to the city entrance and examine the crime scene. Climb the tower across the way using the platforms on the left to find a poison container. Marius suggests visiting the Apothecary.

Defeat Thalla the Taskmaster (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

The Apothecary is in a back alley under attack by thugs and Thalla the Taskmaster, a tanky enemy with heavy attacks. Help him, and he’ll direct you to Claviger Eamund’s Estate in Hightown. Inside, fight off thieves and search Eamund’s office upstairs for the Cistern Key and rebel documents.

Defeat Ygwulf and loot the armor from the body (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Next, head to the Temple of Ondra and use the key to access the Cistern. Fight through multiple rebel enemies until you reach Ygwulf. He won’t attack immediately and will try to explain himself. If you attack, defeat him and his allies to claim the Blackwing armor.

If you prefer a stealth-focused playstyle, this armor is an excellent choice. With its increased stealth attack damage and faster crouch movement, it enhances your ability to strike from the shadows. However, it comes at the cost of reduced stamina and essence, making resource management more important in combat.

