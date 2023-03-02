Awoken Favors in Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to spawn and use them

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion for Bungie's beloved space shooter franchise. Interestingly, it has brought new activities for players to partake in, such as Defiant Battlegrounds. which is similar to Heist Battlegrounds from the previous season of Destiny 2. Fans can obtain various buffs in order to gain an advantage in the high-octane battles of this activity.

Known as Awoken Favors, these buffs can be spawned into battle by equipping any one of the armor pieces from the Unyielding Armor set. There are three types of upgrades that help spawn Awoken Favors: Exemplar of Justice, Exemplar of Grace, and Exemplar of Zeal. These can be unlocked using the War Table in H.E.L.M.

Awoken Favors and spawning them in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall features a wide range of activities, including Defiant Battlegrounds which involves defeating waves of enemies and facing a powerful foe towards the final phase of the battle. For an easier time, you must make use of certain buffs known as Awoken Favors to aid you in dispatching enemies.

Listed below are the details of each upgrade to obtain Awoken Favors faster in Destiny 2 Lightfall:

Exemplar of Justice: Defeating enemies with the Guardian’s ability Final Blows increases the chance to spawn Awoken Favors, which reduces the melee ability’s cooldown time.

Defeating enemies with the Guardian’s ability Final Blows increases the chance to spawn Awoken Favors, which reduces the melee ability’s cooldown time. Exemplar of Grace: Landing Final Blows using Special Ammo boosts the chance of spawning an Awoken Favor, which briefly enhances your mobility.

Landing Final Blows using Special Ammo boosts the chance of spawning an Awoken Favor, which briefly enhances your mobility. Exemplar of Zeal: Killing enemies with Heavy Ammo improves the chances of spawning an Awoken Favor that reduces grenade ability cooldown time.

You can purchase these upgrades from the War Table (Image via Bungie)

Each of these upgrades can be purchased by heading to the H.E.L.M. and interacting with the War Table. Once you've bought them, you must equip four Unyielding Armor pieces, each of which has a Queen’s Favor perk that enhances the probability of acquiring Awoken Favors. You can equip just one armor piece if you wish to have a better chance at spawning the favors.

Awoken Favors are easy enough to spot as they have a prominent white spiral-shaped glow. These buffs help in completing Defiant Battlegrounds faster and will make it easier for you to defeat the overwhelming number of enemies that you face in this activity.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.



bung.ie/lightfall Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians. Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/tdCUs7h3FN

Completing Defiant Battlegrounds will reward you with Defiant Keys and Engrams. Defiant Keys can be used to open the chests that spawn at the end of the battlegrounds. Defiant Engrams, on the other hand, will grant you seasonal weapons and armor pieces.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces a neon-themed city called Neomuna on Neptune. You will be facing a new threat in the form of Calus, the elite Cabal leader, and The Witness. They are determined to harness the mysterious powers of The Veil and have ill intentions for the Traveler.

Currently, you can play this expansion on two difficulty settings: Be Brave or Become Legend. Completing the campaign in the Become Legend mode will grant you special rewards such as Exotic Armor, Gear Bundle (1770 Power), eight Upgrade Modules, and 300 Strand Meditations. Alternatively, you can play the game on Be Brave to soak in the narrative experience.

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces some new enemies like the scythe-wielding mini-bosses called Tormentors. You can check out this guide if you're interested in easily defeating the Tormentors. The key is to use precision weapons like Scout Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Furthermore, this expansion features a brand new subclass known as Strand. You can unlock this after completing the campaign and then experiment with a slew of abilities and upgrades that freshen up the overall combat experience. Destiny 2 Lightfall ushers in the Season of Defiance, which offers players new thematic weapons and armor pieces to collect.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4) We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4)

Although the newly launched expansion is plagued by some technical issues such as error code cat, commendations page crashing, and other errors, these aren't game-breaking in nature and Bungie is expected to iron out them quickly. You can partake in a plethora of seasonal activities while waiting for the new Raid, which arrives on March 10, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes