Battlefield 6 Open Beta statistics explored

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:43 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Rush key art.
Taking a look at the overall statistics for Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 Open Beta had a positive reception, with players from various franchises trying their hands at it across two separate weekends. From destroying jets in aerial dogfights or tanks with unguided RPGs, fans spared no expense in making a spectacle out on the battlefield. Clocking a record-breaking number of players in a game's beta, BF6 has quickly gotten on the radar and intends to stay that way.

In this article, we will explore some of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta statistics that the official X page shared in a recent post.

How players fared in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

Battlefield 6 had an overwhelming response, with fans collectively calling the game the next big thing in the FPS genre. After a record-breaking 517,000+ concurrent players during the first weekend alone, BF6 held a total of 420,127,450 matches. And all of these were spent playing the game for a grand total of 92,351,578 hours.

All across these millions of hours, players tallied up a total of $196,760,386,367 in destruction of property, buildings, vehicles, and so on. Be it for strategic reasons or just for the fun of it, players thoroughly enjoyed the destructibility. From taking down tanks in the Iberian Defense to jets in Liberation Peak, the game had the phrase "absolute cinema" plastered all over it.

Let us take a look at some of the player-centric statistics and class deployment rate in Battlefield 6 Open Beta:

  • Assault - 32%
  • Support - 26%
  • Engineer 23%
  • Recon 19%

The number of players killed tallied up to a total of 4,928,771,770, and revives up to 30,936,675.

Empire State map key art (Image via EA)
Empire State map key art (Image via EA)

Let us also go over more unique statistics that players have had an outstanding performance on:

  • Total Road Kills: 5,370,636
  • Tanks destroyed by Engineers: 9,395,975
  • Helicopters destroyed: 9,629,334
  • Jets destroyed: 3,469,979
  • Kills with Shotguns: 337,556,699
  • Defibrillator kills: 7,453,121

Destruction was off the charts enough, though the beta had only a handful of maps and weapons. The Battlefield team also thanked the community for shattering their expectations about the beta and setting new records not only for the franchise, but for games in general.

