Battlefield 6 Portal experiences now grant reduced XP to tackle bot farming servers

In a recent community update, the development team addressed some issues created by bot farming servers in Battlefield 6 Portal. They were responsible for a global outage, which made it impossible for gamers to host their own servers. To tackle this problem, the BF development team has made changes to both Portal experiences and the game's backend responsible for handling matchmaking.
This article will shed light on the community update, which addresses XP farming servers in Battlefield 6 Portal.
Bot Backfill in verified Battlefield 6 Portal experiences
Moving ahead, Bot Backfill is now disabled from verified game modes in Battlefield 6 Portal. This ensures that full XP rewards and progression can be awarded to qualified experiences. Players interested in trying out these custom formats do not need to worry about matchmaking with bots any longer.
To implement this change on verified experiences, the qualifying creators must unpublish their game modes, disable the Bot Backfill setting, and then republish them. Furthermore, gamers might need to restart their hosted servers, both normal and persistent, to handle the ongoing changes being implemented live.
Battlefield 6 Portal custom experiences now grant reduced XP
Since the initial hammer was dropped on XP farming servers, there has been a steady decline in their number. The development team is hard at work devising ways to introduce bots later down the line, without harming the integrity of verified formats.
Battlefield 6 development team is aware of the hard challenges
The development team is fully aware that custom experiences filled with bots were created to tackle several challenges that were too hard to complete in normal matchmaking. The team is currently working on addressing these issues via updates that bring improvements to specific assignments.
Official Battlefield 6 Portal servers and verified experiences
BF6 Portal experiences with the "BattlefieldOfficial" or "BFPortalOfficial" tag are created by the in-house Battlefield team and maintained by the same. These offer legitimate and verified experiences to players exploring Portal game modes.
Other than that, formats like Closed Weapon modes, Infantry, and Hardcore are among the few verified experiences. These can be located in the Featured Experiences section for those looking to acquire full XP and progression in custom game modes.
How to join BattlefieldOfficial / BFPortalOfficial servers:
- Open Battlefield 6 and head to the Community tab
- Select Search Experiences and click on the Tags
- Select Official Rules and then Apply Filters
- Select Infantry Breakthrough or Hardcore Breakthrough
- Now press the button showing up at the bottom left corner to find more experiences from the official creators
This concludes our coverage of the community update, which intends to separate XP rewards and progression from custom experiences in BF6 Portal. Additional improvements are on the way to address that problems that gave rise to XP farming servers in the first place.
