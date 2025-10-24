Battlefield 6 Portal experiences now grant reduced XP to tackle bot farming servers

In a recent community update, the development team addressed some issues created by bot farming servers in Battlefield 6 Portal. They were responsible for a global outage, which made it impossible for gamers to host their own servers. To tackle this problem, the BF development team has made changes to both Portal experiences and the game's backend responsible for handling matchmaking.

Ad

This article will shed light on the community update, which addresses XP farming servers in Battlefield 6 Portal.

Bot Backfill in verified Battlefield 6 Portal experiences

Moving ahead, Bot Backfill is now disabled from verified game modes in Battlefield 6 Portal. This ensures that full XP rewards and progression can be awarded to qualified experiences. Players interested in trying out these custom formats do not need to worry about matchmaking with bots any longer.

Ad

Trending

Battlefield 6 Portal verified experiences (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

To implement this change on verified experiences, the qualifying creators must unpublish their game modes, disable the Bot Backfill setting, and then republish them. Furthermore, gamers might need to restart their hosted servers, both normal and persistent, to handle the ongoing changes being implemented live.

Ad

Battlefield 6 Portal custom experiences now grant reduced XP

Since the initial hammer was dropped on XP farming servers, there has been a steady decline in their number. The development team is hard at work devising ways to introduce bots later down the line, without harming the integrity of verified formats.

The infamous PSR unlock challenge that gave rise to bot servers (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Ad

Battlefield 6 development team is aware of the hard challenges

The development team is fully aware that custom experiences filled with bots were created to tackle several challenges that were too hard to complete in normal matchmaking. The team is currently working on addressing these issues via updates that bring improvements to specific assignments.

Also read - Best keyboard and mouse settings for Battlefield 6

Official Battlefield 6 Portal servers and verified experiences

BF6 Portal experiences with the "BattlefieldOfficial" or "BFPortalOfficial" tag are created by the in-house Battlefield team and maintained by the same. These offer legitimate and verified experiences to players exploring Portal game modes.

Ad

Official game modes from the Battlefield team (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Other than that, formats like Closed Weapon modes, Infantry, and Hardcore are among the few verified experiences. These can be located in the Featured Experiences section for those looking to acquire full XP and progression in custom game modes.

Ad

How to join BattlefieldOfficial / BFPortalOfficial servers:

Open Battlefield 6 and head to the Community tab

tab Select Search Experiences and click on the Tags

and click on the Select Official Rules and then Apply Filters

and then Select Infantry Breakthrough or Hardcore Breakthrough

Now press the button showing up at the bottom left corner to find more experiences from the official creators

This concludes our coverage of the community update, which intends to separate XP rewards and progression from custom experiences in BF6 Portal. Additional improvements are on the way to address that problems that gave rise to XP farming servers in the first place.

Ad

For more news and guides, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.