Battlefield 6 "repair vehicles challenge not working": possible fixes and reasons

The Repair vehicles challenge in Battlefield 6 is currently not functioning. The title went live on October 10, 2025, and in just a few days, players have already found several issues that are preventing them from progressing in the game. One of the prevalent problems that players, mostly engineer mains, are currently facing is that they are unable to progress through Class and Initiation Challenges, as the 'Vehicle Repair' point tracker is broken.

Ad

This is an in-game server-side issue that many players are eagerly waiting for the developers to hot-fix.

Although there is no official fix, the community has come up with a workaround, and it will enable you to at least complete the Vehicle Repair challenge before an official fix finally drops.

This article will list some of the possible fixes for the Repair Vehicle challenges not working error.

Note: These are only possible fixes, and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Ad

Trending

How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 Repair Vehicles challenge not working error

As it has been reported on the official EA Forums, many Battlefield 6 players are frustrated as the Vehicle Repair tracker is currently not working. This has prevented them from completing several challenges, like the Teamplay Challenge of Initiation and unlocking the CSS Bundle Gadget of the Engineer Class. Both of these tasks require 200 and 2000 Repair Vehicles points, respectively.

Ad

Repair Vehicles challenge progression not getting tracked for the CSS Bundle challenge (Image via EA)

These two are just examples of several Challenges that require Repair Vehicles points, and players are currently stuck on them. Thus, here are a few possible fixes for the Repair Vehicles challenge not working error in Battlefield 6:

Ad

1) Restart the game

Although it might sound a bit absurd, restarting games, especially those with a multiplayer aspect, often resets such tracking errors. A fresh connection to the server has a high chance of clearing out the temporary bugs, like the Repair Vehicles point tracker.

2) Use XP Boosters

Repair Vehicles challenge progression for the Initiation challenges is not tacking (Image via EA)

This is the workaround for the Repair Vehicle challenge bug that the community has discovered. It has been noticed that whenever an XP Booster is active, the Repair Vehicles challenge starts working again, and the points that you gain in the matches get added to the progress bar of the task in question.

Ad

This is a tedious solution for the problem, as XP Boosters are only readily available to those who have pre-ordered the game or have bought the Phantom Edition. Completing the campaign and finishing certain tasks in the game might provide some XP Boosters, but those are rare, and most players might not have any in their inventory.

3) Wait for an update

If these two fixes don't work, then the only option that you have at your disposal is to wait for an update. Usually, developers bundle fixes for several such issues in a single minor update within a few days of them being reported. It has just been a day since this Repair Vehicles challenge not working issue has come to the forefront, and as a player, all you can do is keep an eye out on official channels like the Battlefield EA X account or the official blog.

Ad

This covers everything we have on the possible fixes for the Repair Vehicles challenge not working in Battlefield 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on Battlefield 6.

Also, check out the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Das Manish is a Call of Duty writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda, currently in his final year as a BCA student. With a wealth of insight to offer into Call of Duty and the first-person shooter genre, Manish has yielded 350+ stories and garnered close to a million reads in less than two years. His tryst with gaming began ever since he tried out Road Rash in his childhood.



He actively follows developer blogs and official announcements, which allows him to report official news. He also engages with the community on social media to stay updated about the prevailing sentiments. To create comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, Manish turns to the most reliable source — his personal gameplay experiences.



Manish has helped organize esports events in Kolkata, which laid the foundation for his foray into video game journalism. He looks up to two-time TI winner Ana and Call of Duty streamer IceManIssac. He prefers multiplayer titles, but keeps a few single-player games on hand. He harbors a burgeoning love for RPGs — a genre he would also recommend to a gaming skeptic.



Manish would love to dive into Skyrim (from The Elder Scrolls franchise) and explore it first-hand if given the chance, as he is besotted with the game's combat mechanics, arcane spells, and compelling storyline. In his free time, Manish is a voracious reader. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.