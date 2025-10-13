Battlefield 6 "repair vehicles challenge not working": possible fixes and reasons

The Repair vehicles challenge in Battlefield 6 is currently not functioning. The title went live on October 10, 2025, and in just a few days, players have already found several issues that are preventing them from progressing in the game. One of the prevalent problems that players, mostly engineer mains, are currently facing is that they are unable to progress through Class and Initiation Challenges, as the 'Vehicle Repair' point tracker is broken.
This is an in-game server-side issue that many players are eagerly waiting for the developers to hot-fix.
Although there is no official fix, the community has come up with a workaround, and it will enable you to at least complete the Vehicle Repair challenge before an official fix finally drops.
This article will list some of the possible fixes for the Repair Vehicle challenges not working error.
Note: These are only possible fixes, and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.
How to possibly fix Battlefield 6 Repair Vehicles challenge not working error
As it has been reported on the official EA Forums, many Battlefield 6 players are frustrated as the Vehicle Repair tracker is currently not working. This has prevented them from completing several challenges, like the Teamplay Challenge of Initiation and unlocking the CSS Bundle Gadget of the Engineer Class. Both of these tasks require 200 and 2000 Repair Vehicles points, respectively.
These two are just examples of several Challenges that require Repair Vehicles points, and players are currently stuck on them. Thus, here are a few possible fixes for the Repair Vehicles challenge not working error in Battlefield 6:
1) Restart the game
Although it might sound a bit absurd, restarting games, especially those with a multiplayer aspect, often resets such tracking errors. A fresh connection to the server has a high chance of clearing out the temporary bugs, like the Repair Vehicles point tracker.
2) Use XP Boosters
This is the workaround for the Repair Vehicle challenge bug that the community has discovered. It has been noticed that whenever an XP Booster is active, the Repair Vehicles challenge starts working again, and the points that you gain in the matches get added to the progress bar of the task in question.
This is a tedious solution for the problem, as XP Boosters are only readily available to those who have pre-ordered the game or have bought the Phantom Edition. Completing the campaign and finishing certain tasks in the game might provide some XP Boosters, but those are rare, and most players might not have any in their inventory.
3) Wait for an update
If these two fixes don't work, then the only option that you have at your disposal is to wait for an update. Usually, developers bundle fixes for several such issues in a single minor update within a few days of them being reported. It has just been a day since this Repair Vehicles challenge not working issue has come to the forefront, and as a player, all you can do is keep an eye out on official channels like the Battlefield EA X account or the official blog.
This covers everything we have on the possible fixes for the Repair Vehicles challenge not working in Battlefield 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest news and guides on Battlefield 6.
