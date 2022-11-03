Bayonetta 3: Guide to all Broken Witch Heart locations

Nintendo's exclusive action-adventure title Bayonetta 3 has many collectible items spread throughout its 14 chapters, including a few Broken Witch Hearts. A similar item to the Broken Moon Pearl can be collected to craft health upgrades in Bayonetta 3.

Both Bayonetta and Viola are characters that can use Broken Witch Hearts throughout the chapters. According to the chapters, this feature lists the location of the Broken Witch Hearts in Bayonetta 3.

Navigate to these areas and acquire all Broken Witch Hearts in Bayonetta 3

The Broken Witch Heart (red blob) in Bayonetta 3 (Image via Platinum Games)

Chapter 1: Scrambling For Answers

The first chapter of Bayonetta 3 has four Broken Witch Hearts in it.

During Verse 2, scan the open area, and you'll stumble across one. Note that players have to use Gomorrah's bite attack three times, to the first one.

After finishing Verse 3, move ahead straight, and turn to the left-hand side to find a giant floating key. Players must head back to the waterfalls and open the door using the key to collect another.

Head back to Rodin's Shop. Accept the Demon Pulse from him. Set off to the left to find a hidden way to find the third Broken Witch Heart.

Toward the end, Scurriers will come out of the tunnel at the train crash site. Players will receive one as a reward.

Chapter 2: City on Fire

The City on Fire chapter also contains four hearts.

Players need to pick Phantasmaraneae to obtain the first one of the chapter. Look over to the building, and use the character mentioned above to grab it.

The second Broken Witch Heart is located where players can find the Umbran Crow. A time trial is activated once in the area. After the successful completion, a Witch Heart is rewarded.

Head towards the north of the Umbran Crow's location. There will be one present on the wall of a building.

Players must go to the hidden arena where Verse 4 takes place to collect the last Broken Witch Heart of this chapter. Complete Verse 4, and grab it by completing the combat challenge.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

The Sinking Feeling chapter has three Broken Witch Hearts.

To procure the first one of this chapter, chase down the cat to the other side of the building where the chapter begins. Once on the other side, look for Scurriers present on the rooftop. The Witch Heart will be contained in it.

Look for the chest that turns into a robot in the chapter. Defeat the robot to collect the next one as a reward.

The last chapter of this chapter is located where Verse 5 takes place.

Chapter 4: A World's Apart

The fourth chapter also has three hearts.

To collect the first one, complete Verse 1 and move towards the left-hand side up to the edge of the cliff. There will be a chest located right on edge. Open it to activate a time trial involving moving platforms. Finish the time trial to get a Broken Witch Heart as the reward.

Players need to use the charger of the Crimson Rim to beat the challenge present near Verse 7 of this chapter. Complete the challenge to get one as a reward.

After completing the Time Manipulation Puzzle in the World's Apart chapter, players enter a building. Once inside the building, there will be a treasure chest containing this chapter's last collectible Broken Heart.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

The Hot Pursuit chapter only has two hearts to collect.

All you need to do is win Verse 7 in this chapter, in which the enemies regenerate for a limited time. Go through them once again to get the first one as a reward.

After completing Verse 8, players will come across a Figure Box. Turn around to see a platform moving up and down. Smash the platform to get the second one.

Chapter 6: Off the Rails

This chapter also features a couple of Witch Hearts.

Smash Treasure Chest 5 in chapter 6 to unlock a time challenge. Collect all the fragmented pieces of the Treasure Chest within the time limit to get the first one as a reward.

Look below the Verse 5 challenge portal. You'll come across a set of treasure chests. Smash the first one to get an Infernal Demon. Use the Infernal Demon to smash open the moving chest to obtain the second Witch Heart.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

From the start of the chapter, move towards the right-hand side, along the main path up to the moving platform. The moving platform leads to a chest. Climb the moving platform and smash open the chest to collect the first one.

The second one is in the same building where all the other collectibles are found after completing the fight in Verse 7. Look for the building supported by two pillars with red objects at the entrance. Move into the building to find a chest. Smash the chest open to collect it.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

This chapter has three hearts.

Move to the area where Verse 1 took place, and head towards the top level to find a chest. Smash it open to obtain a magic source. This will allow the player's demon to attack and open the chest hovering over the sands with a Broken Witch Heart.

Go to the temple the Umbran Cat is located. There will be a chest containing a Broken Witch Heart in the temple room which needs to be opened using the Infernal Demon attack.

Finish Verse 6 to get another Broken Witch Heart as a reward.

GameSpot @GameSpot Bayonetta 3 is a showstopping spectacle that feels familiar in all the right ways. Our review: trib.al/yCszjq7 Bayonetta 3 is a showstopping spectacle that feels familiar in all the right ways. Our review: trib.al/yCszjq7 https://t.co/4v1dfgqKwo

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

This chapter only has two Broken Witch Hearts.

Complete the Verse 3 combat challenge to get the first one as a reward.

Complete the Verse 8 combat challenge to get the second.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

This chapter has three Broken Witch Hearts.

Move along the bridge from the top of the tower to find a Summon Barrier. There will be a small turret nearby. Go behind the turret to find a door. Unlock the door to find a chest lying in there. Smash open the chest to obtain the first.

Get into the moving platform ahead to activate a time trial puzzle. Complete the puzzle challenge to get another reward.

Reach the portal of the Verse 7 combat challenge to find the last one in the area.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

This chapter has one Broken Witch Heart.

Head towards the Gates of Hell portal and then move towards the other side of the portal. Use the floating platform to find three chests floating. Smash open the first chest to obtain a magic source. Use the magic source to smash open the other chests floating in there. Players will receive it after opening the third chest.

Chapter 12: The Edge of Madness

This chapter also has only one to collect. Get it by completing Verse 5 after passing through the Gates of Hell. This is the last Broken Witch Heart collected in Bayonetta 3.

Poll : 0 votes