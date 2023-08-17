5 beginner tips for New Junk City map in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has just released its sixth season, Invasion, and fresh content has arrived with it. The most significant additions to the game are the new Hero Illari and the two new modes - The Null Sector Story Missions (PvE), and Flashpoint (PvP), which have a capture-the-flag essence. Since they are new, players may be confused about how to engage with them.

Flashpoint employs a much faster pace and also requires larger maps. Blizzard Entertainment has released two as of now, one being Suravasa and another being New Junk City. The latter retains Junkertown’s aesthetic - a barren, mechanical dystopia set in the Australian Outbacks. This map has a large, open design that allows a variety of different tactics to be used, ensuring a lot of viable Hero picks.

However, it does not open up serially with each flashpoint, but remains entirely free to roam from the beginning of the match. This means that all players on all teams can explore any areas they want to, not necessarily playing around the active point. Further, Flashpoints are unlocked in random order.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Five beginner tips to help Overwatch 2 players out in New Junk City

Here are five tips that Overwatch 2 beginners should keep in mind while hopping into Flashpoint's New Junk City map.

1) Retaining map knowledge

Entrance to the first Flashpoint in New Junk City (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The nature of Overwatch 2’s Flashpoint and the complex vastness that New Junk City has to offer can definitely overwhelm a few players. It is necessary for newer gamers to spend a little time adjusting to the map - figuring out the fastest routes to the Flashpoints as well as the best points-of-interest (POIs) to fight in.

Players with good knowledge of such a complex map will definitely have an advantage over their opponents. Further, using heroes that have movement-oriented kits become more viable - such as Genji, Kiriko, Hanzo, etc. These will help in reaching certain areas faster, or just pulling off plays that require players to cover some distance, and fast.

2) Using New Junk City’s vantage points

A vantage point on New Junk City (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

This Overwatch 2 map, and especially its first Flashpoint, which is always the one at the center of the map, employs quite a few vantage points for players to use creatively. With a lot of higher ground tucked away, the first option is to pick a sniper such as Widowmaker for damage or Ana for heal.

Torbjorn and Hanzo can be effective damage-dealers from these vantage points as well because most heroes on the ground will be too busy fending off the enemy or trying to capture the point. Using heroes like Reaper will be greatly beneficial for flanks and ambushes from these higher grounds.

3) Flanking and ambushes

A great option for a Reaper flank on Flashpoint A (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Keeping in mind the previous point, Overwatch 2's New Junk City map design allows for a lot of creative flanks that players can devise, especially to deter Tanks and unsuspecting squishy Healers. Considerable infrastructure on this map allows gamers to sit and wait for the perfect time to strike.

Using Overwatch 2 heroes that can secure kills quickly, or at least poke at the enemy team in a significant manner, are usually preferred for situations that call for a flank or an ambush. Reaper, Sombra, and Junkrat can be top-tier picks for New Junk City. On the other hand, teams should be wary of any heroes waiting for the perfect flank opportunity and watch their backs.

4) Relying on Healers and knowing how to play them

Playing Healer on New Junk City (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

As Overwatch 2’s New Junk City requires an on-the-move brawl from one flashpoint to another, it is important to have good Healers who can keep the Tanks and the Damage heroes alive till the team reaches a flashpoint. As a non-healing hero, do not leave your Healers behind or stray too far from them - if two or more enemies catch a player off guard, the size of the map alone will deter you from falling back or escaping.

Players who pick a Healer should try not to chase a low-HP (Health Points) enemy alone, even if they are confident in securing an elimination. Being too far from your team or not paying attention to how enemies are moving can also result in a healer getting squished and inadvertently feeding kills in an Overwatch 2 match.

5) Defending Flashpoints

Defending a Flashpoint (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Newer players might make a few rookie mistakes in this game mode, especially leaving a Flashpoint after capture to go and fight. A fight should happen around a point, and controlling it should be the main priority in an Overwatch 2 Flashpoint match. Leaving the area and engaging in combat too far away might make a team lose that flashpoint, as returning in time might not be possible on a map like New Junk City.

Overwatch 2 Heroes like Soldier: 76, Genji, Tracer, and other heroes that have movement-enhancement abilities. They are a few options that players can pick if they like to engage in combat more than holding down the fort, or in this case, a Flashpoint.

New Junk City is an elaborate and massive map, designed to have a lot of possibilities while entering a Flashpoint. Over time, players will be able to figure out their own niche tactics and playstyles on this new Overwatch 2 map, making victories more attainable. However, these five tips should push beginners in the correct direction.