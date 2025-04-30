Our best Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered balances offence and defense to allow for a tanky frontline warrior. Battlemages' expertise over blades and heavy armor makes them suitable for engaging in face-to-face combat, which they then turn to their advantage using powerful summoning spells.

That said, here is everything you need to know about the best Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered.

Best Race and Birthsign

Race: Orc

Orc is the best Race to pick for a Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered owing to their Intelligence, Willpower, and Personality attributes. Moreover, their prowess over heavy armor makes them excellent frontline fighters.

Birthsign: The Lord

Battlemage class in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

This Birthsign provides extra armor rating and a +15% magic resistance.

Major skills

Armorer - Improves repair capability and overall gear levelling.

- Improves repair capability and overall gear levelling. Blade - Increases the effectiveness of swords and daggers.

- Increases the effectiveness of swords and daggers. Block - Increases resistance and durability of weapons while blocking.

- Increases resistance and durability of weapons while blocking. Blunt - Increases the effectiveness of maces, axes, and hammers.

- Increases the effectiveness of maces, axes, and hammers. Heavy Armor - Reduces the encumbrance of armor. Especially useful for tank builds like Battlemage.

- Reduces the encumbrance of armor. Especially useful for tank builds like Battlemage. Speechcraft - Improves positive Disposition.

Minor skills

Alteration - Lets you cast powerful spells on the surroundings to help you in battle.

- Lets you cast powerful spells on the surroundings to help you in battle. Conjuration - Improves summoning spells.

- Improves summoning spells. Mercantile - Improves your trading capabilities (to level up your Personality attribute).

Best early-game gear

Umbra Sword (sword with the highest base damage in the game)

Umbra Armor Set

Best late-game gear

Imperial Dragon Cuirass (+11% magic resistance)

Chillrend (if you prefer the Blade skill)

Daedric Mace (if you prefer the Blunt skill)

Best spells to use

Absorb Skill - Heavy Armor : Transfers 15 Heavy Armor Points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds.

: Transfers 15 Heavy Armor Points from the target to the caster for 10 seconds. Aegis : Grants 50 Armor Points for 1 minute.

: Grants 50 Armor Points for 1 minute. Alluring Gaze : Increases your Disposition to the third level for 30 seconds.

: Increases your Disposition to the third level for 30 seconds. Bound Cuirass : Summons and equips a Daedric Cuirass for 60 seconds.

: Summons and equips a Daedric Cuirass for 60 seconds. Cure Disease : Removes the Disease effect from the caster.

: Removes the Disease effect from the caster. Cure Poison : Removes the Poison effect from the caster.

: Removes the Poison effect from the caster. Cure Paralysis : Removes the Paralysis effect from the caster.

: Removes the Paralysis effect from the caster. Debilitate : Paralyses a target for 3 seconds.

: Paralyses a target for 3 seconds. Summoning spells: Any summoning spell of your choice, depending on your available Magicka.

Best potions to keep on hand

Restore Health

Cure Disease

Shield

Cure Poison

Fortify Magicka

Fortify Strength

Reflect Damage

Pros and cons of the Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered

A Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered is particularly powerful if you have the proper gear. Your sheer tanky nature, combined with exceptional use of melee weapons and magic, can easily demolish any enemy in your path.

However, the major issue with a Battlemage build in Oblivion Remastered is managing your Magicka and melee weapon prowess. Considering you are trying to get the best of both worlds, there will be times when you fall short of Magicka or Stamina, making you vulnerable during battle.

