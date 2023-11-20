Best beginner team in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Since Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game, its meta is flexible, allowing several characters to compete as powerful DPS units, Supports, Healers, or Tanks. With so many different characters firmly established in the game, it can be difficult to assemble the perfect free-to-play team. But you have to assemble the greatest team you can to beat the opposition quickly.

A good free-to-play team competition in Honkai Star Rail can be seen below. Remember that as new banners, patches, and other improvements are issued, the optimal team lineups shift along with the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Free-to-play team in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 for beginners

Astral Express crew whom players will meet early in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

A primary and sub-DPS and two support troops are typically found in the best Honkai Star Rail team configurations. One support unit should have the ability to shield or heal, while the other should be able to apply buffs or debuffs.

Though this isn't a hard-and-fast rule, the compositional template will cover all the basics and balance damage dealing with team survival. Certain characters in Honkai Star Rail might be challenging to find, particularly when assembling the perfect squad.

Thus, the finest free team composition available right now can be found below to ensure that you put together the greatest squad without going over budget:

Primary DPS - Dan Heng

Sub-DPS - Serval

Support/Buffs - Asta

Primary Shielder - March 7th

Dan Heng

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail is Dan Heng. He can be obtained as F2P and has a powerful Path. Because of this, most players choose to develop him as their primary DPS early in the game.

Dan Heng is an elemental user of Wind. His abilities stem from the Hunt Path, concentrating on single targets. He deals 50% of his ATK in wind damage to a single adversary with his main strike. Furthermore, the damage of the same attack pattern is increased by 130% of Dan Heng's level 1 ATK thanks to his skill.

His burst skill simultaneously damages every enemy with 240% of Dan Heng's ATK. If the enemy slows down, his other skills gain a 120% boost and the damage multipliers increase by a greater percentage.

Hence, Dan Heng's skills and passive are excellent in harming bosses and elites.

Serval

Serval, eldest daughter of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse

Among Honkai Star Rail's most potent and underestimated units is Serval. However, in order to fully capitalize on her strength, you must take your time building her as she requires a lot of resources.

With Lightning at her disposal, Serval can strike targets across a large area. Among other Lightning characters, she maintains a respectable status due to her unparalleled ability to shatter shields.

Lightning damage is Serval's special ability, and it can do damage to a single adversary equal to 50%–110% of her ATK stats. She can deal lightning damage to a single enemy with her skill, Lightning Flash, which is equal to 70%–140% of her ATK stats, and to nearby enemies with her skill, 30%–66% of her ATK numbers.

For the next two turns, the foes have an 80% base chance of getting the Shock status effect in addition to lightning DoT damage that ranges from 40% to 114% of Serval's ATK. Together with the other party members, she is a promising sub-DPS based on her numbers.

Asta

Asta, lead astronomer at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Astronomer Asta has several responsibilities as the manager of Herta's Space Station in Honkai Star Rail, some of which occasionally go beyond simple object research. She is well known for hailing from an affluent background and is often spotted helping her guild and employees avoid financial hardships.

In Honkai Star Rail, Asta has a reputation for overspending on things that are generally regarded as unnecessary. She is a supporting character with the Fire element and the Path of Harmony as her path.

Asta's skills allow her allies to gain a boost in SPD and damage at the same time. Because of the SPD stat, characters can move or turn ahead of the enemy. A character with a higher SPD stat will, therefore, be able to take action before any opponents, even in the first turn of a battle.

Asta's talent does fire damage to a single enemy based on her total ATK. In addition, she has the ability to attack an opponent at random with attack damage that is determined by her overall ATK stat. Her passive ability enables her skill hits to grant special benefits to all allies that stack up to five times.

Asta's ultimate can give two rounds of SPD increase to everyone, including herself. Focusing on giving Asta SPD so that she can begin the battle with the first turn is one of her best strategies. This gives her skill the ability to hit a lot of foes with damage while also giving friends the initial damage buff.

March 7th

March 7th member of Astral Express (Image via Haonkai Star Rail)

March 7th is an exciting member of the Astral Express crew that can join your team in Honkai Star Rail. She will always be on your side and battle alongside you in the early game once she is enabled. This four-star character wields a bow and uses the ice element to strike her enemies.

March 7th follows the Path of Preservation. Her ability to hit several enemies while defending her allies makes her a perfect fit for a hybrid support/sub-DPS role. She can freeze her opponents. This gives you a tactical advantage in battle by letting you assault targets without running the risk of getting hurt.

March 7th is adept at initiating fights discreetly because of her skill with ranged weaponry. She also has an early edge because her assaults have the potential to coat targets in ice. She also has a strong ultimate ability that has a broad effect, which you may utilize to momentarily stun the entire other team while you heal.

The characters stated above come together to form a formidable team capable of handling all of the early game activities in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.