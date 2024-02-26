Best Black Swan free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

After summoning Black Swan in version 2.0, some players may be interested in learning how Black Swan free-to-play teams advance in Star Rail end-game tasks. In Honkai Star Rail, Memory of Chaos is categorized as an end-game task. It gives an adequate supply of Stellar Jades and several levels to finish. Trailblazers can receive awards every 15 days as it resets every two weeks.

Black Swan, a path of Nihility character with the Wind element, was introduced in Honkai Star Rail during version 2.0's first banner phase. Her specialty is dealing Wind DoT (Damage over Time) to her opponent, which can stack up to three times.

This article discusses the best free-to-play Black Swan teams for Honkai Star Rail version 2.0's Memory of Chaos.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Best Black Swan free-to-play teams for Memory of Chaos

Black Swan+ Luka+Tingyun+Natasha

Black Swan free-to-play Teams for Memory of Chaos (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Luka (Sub-DPS)

Tingyun (Primary Buffer)

Natasha (Healer)

Black Swan is the primary DPS unit on this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team. As she moves along the Path of Nihility, she inflicts severe Wind damage on her adversaries via DoTs (Damage over Time). To support Black Swan, Luka also eliminates the opposition and does enough Physical damage with Bleed DoTs.

Tingyun helps the two DPS units, giving them ATK-related boosts that let them deal more damage in a single round. She can also extend the use of the DPS units' ultimates with her ultimate. Natasha remains behind the lines to keep an eye on her companions and heal them when their HP starts to drop.

Black Swan+Sampo+Tingyun+Lynx

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Sampo (Sub-DPS)

Tingyun ( Primary Buffer)

Lynx (Healer)

The primary DPS unit in this lineup is Black Swan from Honkai Star Rail. Sampo supports her by dealing a respectable amount of Wind damage to the opponents, but she deals the greatest damage with her abilities.

However, Tingyun uses her skills to restore Black Swan's Energy and increase her ATK, enabling her to use her ultimate more frequently. In the meantime, Lynx keeps her comrades alive by providing them with necessary medical care.

Black Swan+Pela+Hanya+Natasha

Black Swan (Main DPS)

Pela (De-buffer)

Hanya (Main Buffer)

Natasha (Healer)

The primary DPS on this team is Black Swan. While following the Nihility Path, she primarily inflicts damage through debuffs that cause DoT (Damage over Time) effects. Pela and Hanya support Black Swan during her battles by giving her a variety of buffs and debuffs.

While the former leaves opponents more open to Black Swan's DoTs by dealing them the Exposed debuff, the latter increases her ATK rate. When an opponent strikes one of Natasha's teammates during a battle, she helps them survive by healing them.