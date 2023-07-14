5 best Cammy mods in Street Fighter 6: Android 18, Spider Gwen, and more

As one of Street Fighter 6’s most popular characters, Cammy has a wealth of fan-made mods for her costumes. Some are gorgeous works of art, and others are just made to satisfy particular parts of the fighting game community. This list will not feature any mod focused on body modification or simply showing off her feet. You’ll have to find that on your own or play as Juri instead.

Cammy has some of the best fan-made mods in the game, but sadly, they’re only available on PC. There’s no word if Capcom will allow character mods to appear on consoles, but it appears unlikely now.

Best Cammy mods in Street Fighter 6

5) Goth Cammy

Mod creator/location: Misberave

A fairly simple mod, this Street Fighter 6 costume for Cammy gives her the “Goth Mommy” look. You must get the “Cat Eyeliner Makeup” mod for this character if you want this one to work. She’s wearing the more traditional outfit from SF2 but clad in all-black.

You can also get black lipstick and white hair for this mod if that’s more your thing. It’s a sharp but simple design for the Killer Bee.

4) RE3 Remake Jill Valentine

Mod creator/location: Monkeygigabuster

This Street Fighter 6 mod for Cammy adds Jill Valentine’s hairstyle to the character, along with the outfit she wore in the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Instead of her classic outfit, the Killer Bee is sporting the tanktop/undershirt look and jeans combo.

The above video shows that it features at least two colors - the dark blue tanktop and a grey option for mirror matches/a secondary option. She still has Cammy’s scar on her face, but that’s not a major dealbreaker.

3) Harley Quinn

Mod creator/location: Misberave

Misberave has another creation on this list - this time, it’s Harley Quinn. This is the Jester look that Harley Quinn wore in her early appearances. This version is a vinyl bodysuit with a metallic sheen option. Complete with jester’s ruffles, this one comes in 7 colors.

It doesn’t feature Harley Quinn’s hair, but that might not have been possible with the tools available. However, it is a faithful recreation of the jester bodysuit, which you can now wear in-game.

2) Spider Gwen (Masked/Unmasked)

Mod creator/location: MrMorritos3D (Masked / Maskless)

A timely mod, this features the popular Spider-Gwen, as she appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. From the body suit to the ballerina slippers, this perfectly mirrors her appearance in the latest animated film, except that it’s Cammy’s face and hair.

You can also use the masked version of Spider-Gwen if you’d rather see that. It’s a separate mod, which you can find in the link above. Both choices are excellent, though - it’s hard to go wrong.

1) Android 18

Mod creator/location: Nobrandburger

To find this Android 18 mod, you must make sure “adult search” is on in your Nexus Mods preferences. The default costume is perfectly harmless enough, but it also features a more adult option for fans interested in that.

This Street Fighter 6 Cammy mod features Android 18’s hair and her look from the Android saga. In particular, it has a denim vest/skirt, boots, striped/black shirt, and black leggings. It’s an incredible depiction of the very popular Dragon Ball Z character before she became part of the main cast.

How to apply Cammy mods in Street Fighter 6

To get these mods installed, you need Fluffy Mod Manager as well. It’s a tool designed for RE Engine and various Capcom titles to make installing mods easy. You can find a link to the version you need for Street Fighter 6 here.

Steps to install mods

Extract the mod manager anywhere.

Ensure all PAK files in your SF6 install file are unmodified (right-click game in Steam, click verify file integrity).

Launch the mod program, and choose SF6 as the game.

Open the appropriate mod on Nexus Mods.

Download in ZIP format (RAR and 7ZIP also work).

Drag and drop the mod file into the Fluffy Mod Manager interface.

Open the Mod List section to browse and manage your available mods.

You may also need specific mods installed before you use the above ones. Check the "requirements" section of a mod before installing.

However, some mods may not work as Street Fighter 6 gets patched. FluffyQuack, the creator of Fluffy Mods Manager, has more detailed instructions on what to do after a patch goes live if you do and do not have mods installed on your copy of SF6.

Cammy is easily one of the most popular characters in Street Fighter 6, and these are just a sampling of the mods you can find for her. From bare feet to various redesigns, Nexus Mods has what Killer Bee players seek.

