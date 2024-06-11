Best characters for Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves in Honkai Star Rail

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves is an upcoming Planar Ornament set that will be released alongside the Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 patch. The update is scheduled to launch on June 19, 2024, with Firefly and Ruan Mei’s limited-time banners. Various new events and game modes will also be released with the update, such as the Apocalyptic Shadow and Divergent Universe.

Those wondering about the unique set effect of Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves Planar Ornament set are in the right spot. This article goes over the best characters that can utilize the aforementioned Ornament set to its fullest.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Which characters are best suited for the Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves Planar Ornament set in Honkai Star Rail?

Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

The Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves Planar Ornament is one of the two sets players can farm from the Divergent Universe after it becomes available in Honkai Star Rail. The two-piece set effect bonus is detailed in the section below:

Two-piece set effect

The in-game description is as follows:

“The wearer obtains a stack of Merit when one of their allies unleashes a Follow-Up Attack towards an adversary. Each stack of Merit can boost the user’s Follow-Up Attack damage by 5% and when the user has five stacks in possession, their CRIT DMG gets boosted by 25%.”

Best Honkai Star Rail characters for the Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves Planar Ornament set

Jade is the best-suited character for this Planar ornament set since her kit allows her to launch FUA (Follow-Up Attacks). As she requires CRIT stats along with SPD, Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves set is her BiS (Best in Slot).

Apart from Jade, every character that can launch follow-up attacks can utilize this set’s potential to its full extent such as Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Himeko, Herta, and Aventurine. Since all of the aforementioned characters mainly utilize follow-up attacks to deal damage, all of them can greatly benefit from this planar ornament set.

Keep in mind that you will have to build Aventurine as a DPS unit to utilize this Planar Ornament set to its maximum potential. Additionally, this ornament set will perform best when at least two FUA units are in a team.

