Pekka Evo Launch is the latest event introduced by Clash Royale to announce the newly released Pekka Evolution card. Players can participate in the Pekka Evo Launch event till September 9, 2024, and earn season tokens. These tokens can be redeemed for items in the shop.

Players can add any card to their event deck and use two evolutions. The Pekka Evolution card is locked in every deck, so one can be selective with the remaining seven cards. All troops and tower levels are changed to level 11 for this event to balance the battle. Players can play both 1v1 and 2v2 mode in the Pekka Evo Launch event.

In this article, we will explore the best decks for the Pekka Evo Launch event in Clash Royale.

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best Clash Royale decks for Pekka Evo Launch event

1) EWiz ID FishBoy Freeze

EWiz ID FishBoy Freeze deck (Image via SuperCell)

The EWiz ID FishBoy Freeze deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Pekka Evolution (Costs 7 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (Costs 1 elixir)

Inferno Dragon (Costs 4 elixir)

Fisherman (Costs 3 elixir)

Freeze (Costs 4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (Costs 4 elixir)

Log (Costs 2 elixir)

Rage (Costs 2 elixir)

EWiz ID FishBoy Freeze is one of the best Skeletons Evolution decks in Clash Royale which can be used both in 1v1 and 2v2 Pekka Evo Launch game mode. This battle deck focuses on using Pekka Evolution, Electro Wizard, Rage, and Freeze to take down the tower.

Players should use Skeletons Evolution and Inferno Dragon to eliminate the enemy's Pekka Evolution card. Log will be ideal to take down ground army swarms like Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army.

Throw in Freeze with Skeletons Evolution on the enemy's Pekka Evolution to create a big army of skeletons with every hit. Players must utilize Fisherman, Skeletons Evolution, and Inferno Dragon defensively to stop the enemy's counter-push.

2) MK Bandit

MK Bandit battle deck (Image via SuperCell)

The MK Bandit battle deck contains the following cards:

Pekka Evolution (Costs 7 elixir)

Bats Evolution (Costs 2 elixir)

Inferno Tower (Costs 5 elixir)

Bandit (Costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (Costs 3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (Costs 3 elixir)

Arrows (Costs 3 elixir)

Mega Knight (Costs 7 elixir)

MK Bandit is one of the best Mega Knight decks to use in the Pekka Evo Launch event in Clash Royale. This battle deck focuses on using Goblin Barrel, Pekka Evolution, Mega Knight, and Bandit to dismantle the enemy's crown tower. Arrows can be used to protect Mega Knight and Pekka Evolution from army swarms.

The combo of Goblin Gang, Inferno Tower, and Bats Evolution can be used to counter the enemy's Pekka Evolution card. Goblin Barrel will come in handy on the tower to deal additional damage. It can easily take down low-health crown and King towers.

Inferno Tower, Bats Evolution, Goblin Gang, Arrows, and Mega Knight are used defensively to decimate the enemy's tanks and stop the counter-push. Mega Knight's jump can obliterate army swarms and mini tanks like Valkyrie and Mini Pekka.

3) Hog 3.3 Cycle

Hog 3.3 Cycle battle deck (Image via SuperCell)

The Hog 3.3 Cycle battle deck in Clash Royale contains the following cards:

Pekka Evolution (Costs 7 elixir)

Skeletons Evolution (Costs 1 elixir)

Hog Rider (Costs 4 elixir)

Cannon (Costs 3 elixir)

Musketeer (Costs 4 elixir)

Fireball (Costs 4 elixir)

Log (Costs 2 elixir)

Ice Spirit (Costs 1 elixir)

Hog 3.3 Cycle is one of the best Hog Rider decks for the Pekka Evo Launch event. This deck comes at an average elixir cost of 3.3, so players can use the cycle multiple times in battle. Hog Rider, Pekka Evolution, and Musketeer are used offensively to take down towers.

Players should rely on Fireball and Log with Hog Rider to blast army swarms like Goblins and Minion Horde. A combo of Skeletons Evolution, Cannon, Ice Spirit, and Musketeer is great for countering the enemy's Pekka Evolution.

The Pekka Evolution card can also be used defensively to decimate the enemy's tanks like Royal Giant and Mega Knight. Once the enemy's troops are taken down, players can use Hog Rider to start a counterpush with Pekka Evolution.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash Royale-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!