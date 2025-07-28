Best Curren Chan build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 28, 2025 08:25 GMT
Best Curren Chan build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby explored (Image via Cygames)
Best Curren Chan build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby explored (Image via Cygames)

Curren Chan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a new 3-star character that was released in the game recently. She is an exclusive Sprint race runner who can be a great pick for Team Trials in the PvP mode. Due to her competitive performance in one type of race, Curren Chan is unable to maintain a proper position in other types of races or turfs. This means that you would need to train her specifically for a single role to create a new superstar on the tracks.

This article will highlight the best Curren Chan build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Best Curren Chan build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Curren Chan shines on the track during Sprint race events, so your goal should be to train her for Speed and Power. These are crucial for a speed chaser, as you should ideally help her gain as much distance as possible within a short amount of time. Attaining such stats will help you secure victories in more sprints and PvP Trials.

Best Stats

As mentioned above, Speed and Power are the two most important stats for a sprint racer. Curren Chan can perform her best only with specific training that boosts these stats. Try to aim for raising her Speed stat to 1000 and the Power to 800 for a balanced build. At first, it is better to increase the character’s speed and gradually tune up the Power. While Stamina is not as important for short race runners, you can boost it for her to maintain a competitive position in the race throughout different events.

Alternatively, you can make up for any lacking stats by using skills or adapting to the event with different support cards.

Support Card layout

Here is a recommended loadout for support cards that you can use for Curren Chan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

  • 1 Stamina Card
  • 1 Power Card
  • 4 Speed Cards

Some of the most effective cards that can be utilized are:

  • Silence Suzuka
  • Vodka
  • Sakura Bakushin
  • Super Creek

Alternatively, you can switch out the Stamina card for another Power card to compensate for a lower Power Stat of the character. You can also try out different layouts and experiment with cards to find the most optimal layout for different events.

Best Skills

There is a long list of skills that you can use to help Curren Chan score victories in different races. Here are some of the best skills that you can use:

  • Straightaway Acceleration
  • Homestretch Haste
  • Sprint Corners
  • Adored by All
  • Turbo Sprint
  • Prepared to Pass

It is important to note that you can utilize different skills with similar effects if you have not acquired the ones mentioned on the list. These are simple recommendations that can help Curren Chan showcase an explosive performance in sprint events. Most of the skills are focused on increasing pace and accelerating in different parts of the race course, resulting in the character being able to pass competitors easily to secure first position.

Curren Chan in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be a significant addition to your roster, who specializes in capturing the top spot in short yet fast-paced races. As long as you train her properly and stick to sprint racing on the turf and avoid dirt, you can make the most out of this new character.

