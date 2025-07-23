How to get more Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

When it comes to Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, having a solid reserve is absolutely essential. Whether you're upgrading your trainees' stats or pushing through higher-tier races, this in-game currency is what keeps the whole show running. While you’ll earn a fair bit just by playing regularly, there are specific ways to make the most of your time and really boost your Monies earnings.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a beloved title that blends horse racing with idol training. You raise and train anthropomorphized racehorses — known as Uma Musume — through a combination of events, races, and upgrades. But every stat boost, every training enhancement, and every equipment upgrade comes at a cost, and that cost is paid in Monies.

Read on to learn more about the most effective strategies to help you stack Monies quickly and efficiently.

Getting more Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The most efficient way to earn Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is through Daily Races. These races are specially designed to reward players with guaranteed currency, regardless of their performance. You’ll find this mode in the Race tab, which sits neatly between the Home and Scout buttons on the main menu.

Every day, you can participate in six Daily Races, and each one will cost a ticket. They are refilled every day, so it's best to log in and spend them regularly. There are three levels of difficulty — Easy, Normal, and Hard. You start with Easy unlocked, but by getting first-place wins, the next level will unlock. You want to aim for Hard Daily Races because they pay the most.

Easy Mode : 1,000 Monies for participation

: 1,000 Monies for participation Normal Mode : 2,000 Monies for participation

: 2,000 Monies for participation Hard Mode: 3,000 Monies for participation

The most efficient way to earn Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is through Daily Races (Image via Cygames)

Another great way to get more Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is through Career Mode. This is the game’s story-driven training experience, where you guide a trainee through their school years, races, and development.

Completing an entire Career playthrough can net you around 10,000 Monies, assuming you win every race. That’s not counting the occasional Mission rewards, which may add extra Monies, SP, or even Carats to your stash.

Career Mode is beneficial in two ways — not just because it pays you in cash, but also because it develops your characters, so competing in those harder Daily Races will be that much simpler. If you're finding Hard Daily Races a challenge, take some time to develop a trainee through Career Mode to stand a better chance.

Monies in Umamusume: Pretty Derby may be abundant early on, but the demand for upgrades makes it a resource worth managing wisely. Be sure to knock out your Daily Races, complete at least one Career run per day, and don't forget to check Missions for surprise Monies rewards. With the right routine, you’ll never run short on cash, and your trainees will be better off for it.

