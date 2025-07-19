How to complete Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby occurs in early July, either during the Classic or Senior Class stages. Although it’s only a G3 race, the 2000-meter track can be challenging if your runner isn’t properly prepared. It’s not just about entering; you’ll need 1,500 fans to qualify, so make sure you’ve completed at least one OP-tier race beforehand.

This race runs on turf at Fukushima, clockwise, during the daytime in summer. It’s a Medium-distance event with 16 participants, and there aren’t any unusual track conditions to worry about. But since it's longer than early-game races, characters with solid Medium-distance stats will naturally have a better time here.

Requirements and details of the Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Symboli Rudolf among the recommended characters to use (Image via Cyagames)

Best characters to use in Tanabata Sho race

The key to winning Tanabata Sho is picking Uma Girls who perform well in Medium-distance turf races. A few solid options include:

Mihono Bourbon : A dependable Front Runner who gains late-race speed and stamina boosts. Just make sure her training is focused, especially since she’s not great in mile-length runs.

A dependable Front Runner who gains late-race speed and stamina boosts. Just make sure her training is focused, especially since she’s not great in mile-length runs. Silence Suzuka : Another strong Front Runner for Medium events. Boost her Speed and bond levels early, and don’t waste turns on resting unless morale is low; use Recreation instead.

: Another strong Front Runner for Medium events. Boost her Speed and bond levels early, and don’t waste turns on resting unless morale is low; use Recreation instead. Oguri Cap : While she’s normally a Late Surger for long races, switching her stance to Pace Chaser works better for Tanabata Sho. That way, you can shift her main focus from Stamina to Power and keep her in the front half of the pack.

: While she’s normally a Late Surger for long races, switching her stance to Pace Chaser works better for Tanabata Sho. That way, you can shift her main focus from Stamina to Power and keep her in the front half of the pack. Symboli Rudolf: A solid pick for this race thanks to her natural growth in Wit and Stamina. She works well as both a Pace Chaser and Late Surger. Focus on building friendship with support cards early in her training, so you get the stat bonuses in time.

Recommended skills for Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

You don’t need anything flashy, just the basics that fit Medium races:

Rosy Outlook

Medium Straightaways

Soft Step

Thunderbolt Step

These skills assist with movement and positioning and will remain valuable for other medium-distance races in the campaign.

Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby rewards

Winning this race gives you a decent batch of rewards, nothing overpowered, but useful nonetheless:

Guaranteed rewards:

1x Medium Distance Shoes

400–2400 Monie

20–120 Support Points (high chances)

Random rewards:

5x Carat

1x Goddess Statue

Up to 4100 fans (not including boosts from Support Cards)

That’s all you need to know to clear the Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. It’s a good race to pick up solid resources mid-year and test your character’s Medium-distance build before heading into tougher events later on.

