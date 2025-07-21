How to get more Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby are every player’s best companion. Whether it be rooting for your favorite horse girl or improving your team's prospects, these dazzling gems are the way to go. The good news is that you don't have to shell out real cash to accumulate them. The game provides ample opportunities to accumulate Carats just by playing regularly and taking its core features in hand.
If you’re looking to stock up, read on to learn the best ways to get more Carats while enjoying every bit of what Umamusume has to offer.
Acquiring more Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby
1) Collect daily login bonuses
Let’s start with the easiest win of the day. Simply logging into the game can earn you Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby — no racing, no grinding, just pop in and claim your rewards. Most days, you’ll find anywhere between 50 to 150 Carats in your in-game mailbox. It’s a low-effort habit that pays off over time, especially if you’re logging in daily.
2) Complete daily objectives
If you’ve got a few extra minutes, knock out some daily missions. These usually involve simple tasks like running races, completing a training session, or finishing a full daily checklist. They don’t take long, and each one offers a decent reward in Carats. It’s a smart way to build up your currency stash while making steady progress in the game.
3) Play the career mode
Career Mode is where the magic truly begins. This is the heart of Umamusume's gameplay, where you select a character and guide her to racing glory. As you progress through training arcs, make important choices, and race your way towards the top, you'll organically begin to unlock rewards, including many Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby.
The more characters you train, the more Carats you accumulate. It's enjoyable, rewarding, and helps make your general team stronger.
4) Complete chapters in the main campaign
If you're a fan of story-driven games, you’ll love this one. Umamusume’s main campaign is rich with story arcs, voice-acted cutscenes, and emotional moments. The sweet deal is, you get Carats just for playing through it. Each completed chapter offers a solid reward, so not only do you get invested in the world, but your Carat count also receives a boost, which is a win-win.
5) Explore your character’s stories
Each horse girl has her own tale to share. Exploring their individual stories is worth more than the reward. As you follow the individual story of a character, you raise your friendship level with her and unlock new scenes. And yes, completing these stories also rewards Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby. It's an emotionally satisfying way to get closer to your team and fatten up your gem stash.
In short, if you’re playing smart and consistently, the Carats will come. Whether you’re logging in daily, tackling missions, or immersing yourself in the game’s story, there are many ways to earn Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby without spending a dime. Follow the methods listed above, have fun with your horse girls, and those precious gems will roll in.
