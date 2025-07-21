How to get more Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby are every player’s best companion. Whether it be rooting for your favorite horse girl or improving your team's prospects, these dazzling gems are the way to go. The good news is that you don't have to shell out real cash to accumulate them. The game provides ample opportunities to accumulate Carats just by playing regularly and taking its core features in hand.

Ad

If you’re looking to stock up, read on to learn the best ways to get more Carats while enjoying every bit of what Umamusume has to offer.

Acquiring more Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby

1) Collect daily login bonuses

Let’s start with the easiest win of the day. Simply logging into the game can earn you Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby — no racing, no grinding, just pop in and claim your rewards. Most days, you’ll find anywhere between 50 to 150 Carats in your in-game mailbox. It’s a low-effort habit that pays off over time, especially if you’re logging in daily.

Ad

Trending

Logging into the game can earn you Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Best beginner guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Ad

2) Complete daily objectives

If you’ve got a few extra minutes, knock out some daily missions. These usually involve simple tasks like running races, completing a training session, or finishing a full daily checklist. They don’t take long, and each one offers a decent reward in Carats. It’s a smart way to build up your currency stash while making steady progress in the game.

Completing daily objectives doesn’t take long, and each one offers a decent reward in Carats (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Ad

3) Play the career mode

Career Mode is where the magic truly begins. This is the heart of Umamusume's gameplay, where you select a character and guide her to racing glory. As you progress through training arcs, make important choices, and race your way towards the top, you'll organically begin to unlock rewards, including many Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

The more characters you train, the more Carats you accumulate. It's enjoyable, rewarding, and helps make your general team stronger.

Ad

The more characters you train, the more Carats you accumulate (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Best Super Creek build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Ad

4) Complete chapters in the main campaign

If you're a fan of story-driven games, you’ll love this one. Umamusume’s main campaign is rich with story arcs, voice-acted cutscenes, and emotional moments. The sweet deal is, you get Carats just for playing through it. Each completed chapter offers a solid reward, so not only do you get invested in the world, but your Carat count also receives a boost, which is a win-win.

Ad

Each completed chapter offers a solid reward (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Ad

5) Explore your character’s stories

Each horse girl has her own tale to share. Exploring their individual stories is worth more than the reward. As you follow the individual story of a character, you raise your friendship level with her and unlock new scenes. And yes, completing these stories also rewards Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby. It's an emotionally satisfying way to get closer to your team and fatten up your gem stash.

Ad

Completing these stories also rewards Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Also read: Best Mayano Top Gun build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Ad

In short, if you’re playing smart and consistently, the Carats will come. Whether you’re logging in daily, tackling missions, or immersing yourself in the game’s story, there are many ways to earn Carats in Umamusume Pretty Derby without spending a dime. Follow the methods listed above, have fun with your horse girls, and those precious gems will roll in.

Also read: How to complete the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Ad

Check out our other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.