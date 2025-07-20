How to complete the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of those races that you need to cover during the third year of your horse girl's training. During the senior year, you can find this race popping up in late February, in the Tokyo Racecourse. Naturally, it's best if you compete, because getting your horsegirls experience in different kinds of races and winning them helps them grow.

In this article, we will provide you with a guide to help complete the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Read below to know more.

A guide to complete the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

As we stated above, the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby pops up during Senior Year. For this race, your horsegirl must have at least 12,000 fans to enter the race. Now, it's one of the toughest races that you'll compete in, and the dirt track for this race does not make it any easier for you. If you want the best chances of winning, you should follow some of these pointers:

Dirt Track proficiency

The dirt track is never easy to compete in. If you are using a horse girl with low experience on such a track, you are setting yourself up for failure. We urge you to opt for a character who has an 'A' in dirt racing. Ensure that you use Legacy Umas to bump up their rating to 'A' prior to the race.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby gameplay (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Stat priorities

Now, if you're planning to win this race, there are certain stats you need to train harder. First and foremost, getting your Speed stat tuned to the maximum is your number one priority. Follow it up with enhanced Power and then Stamina.

Mile Race practice

The February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a 1600-meter race, i.e., a Mile race. Naturally, you need to get your horsegirl to be proficient in mile racing in the game. Like other Grade-1 races, this is one of the most profitable competitions, and if you can secure a win, it can get you some massive perks.

Skills and positioning

Depending on who you've chosen to run the race, we urge you to position them in a way where the horse girl can make the most of her skills. All mile-centric skills will help them maintain a lead, and if you're lucky, even bag a win.

February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby: All rewards

The February Stakes is one of the Grade-1 races, and naturally, it offers a fantastic plate of rewards. If you can win this title, you can get your hands on:

The G1 February Stakes Trophy

Support Points

February S. Winner's Sash

Statues

Dirt Racing Shoes

Carat Points

Furthermore, if you can earn yourself one of the top spots in this race, you can also gain a large number of fans. Here's a detailed list of the fan gains below:

Position Fans gained 1st 10,000 fans 2nd 4,000 fans 3rd 2,500 fans 4th 1,500 fans 5th 1,000 fans

That's everything that you need to know about the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

