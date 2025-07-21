Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby: How to unlock and watch

If you want to know how you can unlock Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and access them, you've come to the right place. Once you complete a race in the game, you can actually relax and enjoy a concert hosted by your trainees, and of course, other horse girls. These concerts are unlocked by default.

However, when it comes to playing your favorite song, you have to work towards earning it in the game. In this article, we will explore in detail how you can experience Concerts and unlock different songs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Read below to know more.

How to unlock songs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

There are quite a few unique songs that have been introduced in Umamusume: Pretty Derby upon its release. Each of these concert songs needs to be unlocked by completing different tasks in the game.

Umamusume horse girls dancing (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Here's a detailed look at the races and other related tasks you need to complete to unlock different concert songs in Umamusume.

Song Title How to unlock Make Debut! You automatically unlock this song by participating in the URA Finals races during a character's training scenario. Endless Dream!! This soundtrack is tied to the Tokyo Yūshun (Japanese Derby). Unlock it by winning the race. Brilliant Phantasia This song can be unlocked by competing and winning the mid-tier races. Though not as prestigious, they serve as a stepping-stone for your horse girls. GIRLS’ LEGEND U Complete the entire Team Sirius track. You need to complete both the long and short versions of the scenario.

Yurutto Revolution This song can be unlocked by competing and winning short-distance races. Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana Place first in Yasuda Kinen, Miles Ch, Takamatsunomiya Kinen, Sprinters S., Victoria Mile, and NHK Mile C Kimi no Tame ni Earn first position in JBC Classic, JBC Ladies’ Classic, Teio Sho, Champions C., February S., Tokyo Daishoten, Japan Dirt Derby, and JBC Sprint. Next Frontier This track can be unlocked by completing and winning mile races. Sora no Shirabe This song can be unlocked by winning a range of long-distance race tracks in the game. We Are Dreamers!! Complete the Grad Masters scenario to succesfully unlock this soundtrack.

How to watch concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

There are two ways in which you can watch concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. First, when you complete a race, irrespective of the outcome, you are offered an option to take part in a concert. You can either watch it or skip this event.

Alternatively, you can go to the Home Page of Umamusume and directly navigate to the Concert Theater. Here, you can choose the different songs you have unlocked throughout your career and enjoy them. You can also choose your preferred Umamusume as the primary and backup singers for the selected song.

That's everything that you need to know about Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

