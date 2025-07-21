Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby: How to unlock and watch

If you want to know how you can unlock Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and access them, you've come to the right place. Once you complete a race in the game, you can actually relax and enjoy a concert hosted by your trainees, and of course, other horse girls. These concerts are unlocked by default.
However, when it comes to playing your favorite song, you have to work towards earning it in the game. In this article, we will explore in detail how you can experience Concerts and unlock different songs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Read below to know more.
How to unlock songs in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
There are quite a few unique songs that have been introduced in Umamusume: Pretty Derby upon its release. Each of these concert songs needs to be unlocked by completing different tasks in the game.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a detailed look at the races and other related tasks you need to complete to unlock different concert songs in Umamusume.
Check out: Best Silence Suzuka build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
How to watch concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
There are two ways in which you can watch concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. First, when you complete a race, irrespective of the outcome, you are offered an option to take part in a concert. You can either watch it or skip this event.
Alternatively, you can go to the Home Page of Umamusume and directly navigate to the Concert Theater. Here, you can choose the different songs you have unlocked throughout your career and enjoy them. You can also choose your preferred Umamusume as the primary and backup singers for the selected song.
Read more: Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby: How to unlock and equip
That's everything that you need to know about Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.
Also, check out some of our other related articles below:
- Best Symboli Rudolf build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Best Special Week build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Sakura Bakushin O build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Agnes Tachyon build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- How to complete Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Daiwa Scarlet build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.