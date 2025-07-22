How to effectively use Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of those subtle mechanics that can either make or break your race plan. While it's not overtly shown in figures when racing, its effect is considerable, as it determines how long your trainee can maintain her best speed, how she handles pressure, and whether she can reach the finish line before her competition.

Read on to learn more about how energy works, why it’s crucial, and how to manage it efficiently for consistent wins across all race types.

Using Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby explained

Firstly, energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is different from the stamina bar you can see on the main screen. The latter shows training capacity and how tired your girls are, whereas race energy is an invisible stat that counts for performance. It never appears in menus, but you can feel it intensely once you're on the tracks.

How Energy impacts racing

Your Uma Girl's energy determines the length of time she can sustain high speeds in a race. Once energy is depleted, her speed goes down, which can be deadly in an extremely crowded competition. Unlike other stats, you can't directly keep tabs on this energy, but you can manage it through wise stat building and skill points.

Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is different from the stamina bar in-game (Image via Cygames)

One of the most consistent methods of boosting energy is to raise your trainee's Stamina stat in training in modes such as the URA Finale. Stamina serves as the foundation level of your energy limit, and it also assists in regeneration within the race. But there is a measure to be observed — too much stamina can end up squandering precious stat points that could have been better utilized on Speed or Power.

The role of Energy-regenerating skills

Beyond just raw stats, Umamusume: Pretty Derby offers several energy-regeneration skills. These abilities kick in mid-race, refueling your trainee so she can make critical plays at the final stretch. Some of the most efficient and popular energy-recovery skills include Swinging Maestro and Gourmand. These skills come with activation conditions, so building your race strategy around when and how they trigger is key.

Tailoring stamina to race type

Your trainee’s energy needs depend on her racing style and the race distance. For example, a Front Runner in a 1400m sprint will need around 570 Stamina, while a Closer running a grueling 3200m race with three gold recovery skills can manage with as little as 750. Here’s a quick look at stamina benchmarks:

Short (1400m): 500–570

Mile (1800m): 720–800

Mid (2400m): 680–930

Long (3200m–3600m): 750–1080 (adjusted with 1–3 gold recovery skills)

Efficient use of Energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is more about precision than overkill (Image via Cygames)

Understanding these ranges lets you fine-tune your build and avoid over-investing in stamina. Efficient energy use is about precision, not overkill.

Mastering energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is all about subtlety. Since you can't see this stat directly, you must trust in your training choices, pick the right skills, and plan your strategy based on race type and positioning.

With a well-balanced stat allocation and a few top-tier energy-recovery skills, you can empower your Uma Girl to perform at her best, no matter the distance or the competition. Whether you're aiming for domination in the URA Finale or just trying to build a more consistent runner, managing energy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is your ticket to victory.

