How to complete Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is perhaps the hardest and most fulfilling achievement in a horse girl's racing career. Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a renowned simulation game in which you become the trainer who oversees special and spirited horse girls, each based on actual racehorses, through rigorous competitions and training sessions. Among the numerous high-class races in the game, the Kikuka Sho is really a test of stamina, strategy skill, and character development.
In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to successfully complete the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, covering race requirements, character and skill recommendations, training tips, and a look at the potential rewards.
Completing the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
The Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a G1-grade event that takes place in the second half of October during your trainee's Second Year in school. Your Umamusume needs to have no less than 7,500 fans to qualify, so you will need to win some G3 or G2 races in advance to gain popularity.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are the official race parameters:
- Racetrack: Kyoto
- Direction: Clockwise
- Participants: 18
- Terrain: Turf
- Race Type: Long-distance
- Distance: 3000 meters
- Weather: Daytime
- Season: Autumn
With its demanding 3000m distance and intense competition, this race is not for undertrained characters. Strategic preparation is key to winning it.
Also read: Best beginner guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Best characters for Kikuka Sho race
When aiming to conquer the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, choosing a character naturally proficient in long-distance races makes a significant difference. Here are some of the top-tier choices:
- Biwa Hayahide
- Special Week
- Symboli Rudolf
- Gold Ship
Each of these characters has inherent strengths that align well with the grueling conditions of the Kikuka Sho, making your road to victory smoother.
Also read: Concerts in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Optimal skills for Kikuka Sho race
The long nature of the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby makes stamina management absolutely crucial. You’ll want to equip your horse girl with energy-recovery skills and passive boosts that help in long races or specifically at Kyoto. Here are some recommended skills:
- Lone Wolf – Boosts performance when your character is the only one with the Lone Wolf trait.
- Adrenaline Rush – A clutch stamina-recovery skill for late-game performance in long races.
- Cooldown – Helps reduce fatigue when entering straightaways.
- Kyoto Racecourse – Directly improves your chances of winning by increasing performance at this specific venue.
Having two or more of these skills can greatly enhance your consistency and late-race power.
Also read: Best Super Creek build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Strategy for the training and race
During training, focus primarily on stamina, power, and speed, in that order. Your Umamusume should ideally have at least 600 stamina before entering the Kikuka Sho. Maintain high condition ratings throughout your training, and avoid pushing your character when she’s tired.
Include support cards that grant the above-recommended skills and stat bonuses. If possible, inherit bonuses from parents who performed well in long-distance races or had great stamina traits. Every edge matters.
Also read: Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Rewards for completing Kikuka Sho
Winning the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby not only marks a major career milestone but also earns you several valuable rewards. Here's what you can expect:
- 1x Long Distance Shoes (100%)
- 1x Kikuka Sho Winner’s Sashes
- 400–2400 Monie (Guaranteed)
- 20–120 Support Points (84% chance)
- 5x Carat (5% chance)
- 1x Goddess Statue (1% chance)
- Up to 12,000 Fans (not including any boosts from Support Cards)
These rewards make the Kikuka Sho not only a necessary goal but a lucrative one.
Also read: Best Mayano Top Gun build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Completing the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby requires strategic training, intelligent character choice, and the right abilities. But with meticulous planning and determination to persevere, winning is well within your reach — and the spoils are well worth it.
Also read: How to complete the February Stakes race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates:
- How to complete Tanabata Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- How to achieve A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- All characters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- How to complete the Yasuda Kinen race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.