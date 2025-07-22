How to complete Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is perhaps the hardest and most fulfilling achievement in a horse girl's racing career. Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a renowned simulation game in which you become the trainer who oversees special and spirited horse girls, each based on actual racehorses, through rigorous competitions and training sessions. Among the numerous high-class races in the game, the Kikuka Sho is really a test of stamina, strategy skill, and character development.

In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to successfully complete the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, covering race requirements, character and skill recommendations, training tips, and a look at the potential rewards.

Completing the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a G1-grade event that takes place in the second half of October during your trainee's Second Year in school. Your Umamusume needs to have no less than 7,500 fans to qualify, so you will need to win some G3 or G2 races in advance to gain popularity.

Here are the official race parameters:

Racetrack: Kyoto

Direction: Clockwise

Participants: 18

Terrain: Turf

Race Type: Long-distance

Distance: 3000 meters

Weather: Daytime

Season: Autumn

With its demanding 3000m distance and intense competition, this race is not for undertrained characters. Strategic preparation is key to winning it.

Strategic preparation is key to winning the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Best characters for Kikuka Sho race

When aiming to conquer the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, choosing a character naturally proficient in long-distance races makes a significant difference. Here are some of the top-tier choices:

Biwa Hayahide

Special Week

Symboli Rudolf

Gold Ship

Each of these characters has inherent strengths that align well with the grueling conditions of the Kikuka Sho, making your road to victory smoother.

Each of these characters has inherent strengths that align well with the grueling conditions of the Kikuka Sho race (Image via Cygames)

Optimal skills for Kikuka Sho race

The long nature of the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby makes stamina management absolutely crucial. You’ll want to equip your horse girl with energy-recovery skills and passive boosts that help in long races or specifically at Kyoto. Here are some recommended skills:

Lone Wolf – Boosts performance when your character is the only one with the Lone Wolf trait.

– Boosts performance when your character is the only one with the Lone Wolf trait. Adrenaline Rush – A clutch stamina-recovery skill for late-game performance in long races.

– A clutch stamina-recovery skill for late-game performance in long races. Cooldown – Helps reduce fatigue when entering straightaways.

– Helps reduce fatigue when entering straightaways. Kyoto Racecourse – Directly improves your chances of winning by increasing performance at this specific venue.

Having two or more of these skills can greatly enhance your consistency and late-race power.

Strategy for the training and race

During training, focus primarily on stamina, power, and speed, in that order. Your Umamusume should ideally have at least 600 stamina before entering the Kikuka Sho. Maintain high condition ratings throughout your training, and avoid pushing your character when she’s tired.

Include support cards that grant the above-recommended skills and stat bonuses. If possible, inherit bonuses from parents who performed well in long-distance races or had great stamina traits. Every edge matters.

Rewards for completing Kikuka Sho

Winning the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby not only marks a major career milestone but also earns you several valuable rewards. Here's what you can expect:

1x Long Distance Shoes (100%)

1x Kikuka Sho Winner’s Sashes

400–2400 Monie (Guaranteed)

20–120 Support Points (84% chance)

5x Carat (5% chance)

1x Goddess Statue (1% chance)

Up to 12,000 Fans (not including any boosts from Support Cards)

These rewards make the Kikuka Sho not only a necessary goal but a lucrative one.

Completing the Kikuka Sho race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby requires strategic training, intelligent character choice, and the right abilities. But with meticulous planning and determination to persevere, winning is well within your reach — and the spoils are well worth it.

