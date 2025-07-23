Best characters for the Spring G1 Celebration Missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are key to conquering this week’s limited-time event and securing a stack of valuable in-game rewards. Umamusume: Pretty Derby leans into its short-term events to keep things exciting, and the latest challenge — the Spring G1 Celebration Missions — is no exception. Running from July 21 to July 27, 2025, this event gives you a chance to earn free Carats, Monies, and Support Points by completing a list of career-based missions before the deadline hits.

Whether you're a veteran trainer or someone still figuring out which Umamusume to raise next, this article will walk you through the event requirements, break down the mission structure, and help you choose the best characters for the Spring G1 Celebration Missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

With limited time and limited stamina, picking the right horse girls could mean the difference between snagging 150 free Carats or missing out entirely.

Characters best suited for the Spring G1 Celebration Missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

To make your missions more efficient, it’s smart to use characters who can naturally enter or excel in the Fillies' Revue, Tulip Sho, and Oka Sho races during their second year of training. Some Umamusume automatically enter one or more of these races, which can save you the trouble of manual selection and increase your chances of meeting the mission conditions quickly.

However, keep in mind that just because a character automatically runs a race doesn’t mean they’re the best pick for it. For the Spring G1 Celebration Missions, performance matters more than convenience.

Fillies' Revue (Early March, Year 2)

Race Type: Turf / Sprint

Requirement: Place Top 3

No character automatically runs the Fillies' Revue, so you’ll need to manually select it during training. Focus on sprint-type Uma who can dominate short-distance races.

Top Picks

King Halo – Reliable sprinter with high Speed scaling

– Reliable sprinter with high Speed scaling Sakura Bakushin O – Sprint specialist, strong out of the gate

– Sprint specialist, strong out of the gate Taiki Shuttle – Versatile with strong early burst

Note: Make sure to train Speed as your top stat to win this one easily.

Tulip Sho (Early March, Year 2)

Race Type: Turf / Mile

Requirement: Place Top 3

Some Uma Girls naturally enter this race during their career route, but that doesn’t guarantee a win. Choosing a character who excels at Mile races will make the difference here. Automatic entries in this race include Vodka, Diawa Scarlet, El Condor Pasa, Grass Wonder, Oguri Cap, Taiki Shuttle, and Maruzensky.

Best choices

Vodka – Excellent Mile runner with great Speed and Power

– Excellent Mile runner with great Speed and Power Diawa Scarlet – Another top-tier pick with good early pace

– Another top-tier pick with good early pace El Condor Pasa – Adaptable with strong middle-distance skills

– Adaptable with strong middle-distance skills Taiki Shuttle – Again shines here, given her versatility

It is important to keep in mind that using Maruzensky in this race can trigger a risky back-to-back race schedule, which might lower her mood or stats. The risk is minor, but if you're aiming for efficiency, it's worth noting.

For Spring G1 Celebration Missions , performance matter most than convenience (Image via Cygames)

Oka Sho (Early April, Year 2)

Race Type: Turf / Mile

Requirement: 1st Place

This is the hardest mission of the three, requiring you to win the race outright. It’s vital to enter with a character who not only has high aptitude for Mile races but is also in peak condition at the time. Automatic entries in this race include Vodka, Diawa Scarlet, Air Groove, El Condor Pasa, Grass Wonder, Oguri Cap, Silence Suzuka, and Taiki Shuttle.

Top picks

Silence Suzuka – Great front-runner with high consistency

– Great front-runner with high consistency Air Groove – Strong performance in key G1 races

– Strong performance in key G1 races Oguri Cap – Balanced stats, very reliable in Turf/Mile events

– Balanced stats, very reliable in Turf/Mile events Taiki Shuttle – Once again, a solid, all-around pick

Note: Aim to have Speed and Power as your top two stats before this race. Using support cards that grant early pace skills and recovery boosts can increase your win rate dramatically.

All Spring G1 Part 1 Celebration missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Spring G1 Celebration Missions are split into multiple parts, with Part 1 asking you to complete a mix of career playthroughs and place well in key Spring G1 races.

You’ll need to run through at least ten careers and participate in three specific races during your second year of training. The quests are straightforward, but efficiency is everything here.

Here’s a breakdown of all eight missions in Part 1 and their rewards:

Mission Objective Reward



Complete 1 career playthrough 10,000 Monies



Complete 3 career playthroughs 10,000 Monies



Complete 5 career playthroughs 10,000 Monies Complete 10 career playthroughs 10,000 Monies



Place Top 3 in Fillies' Revue 1 Alarm Clock



Place Top 3 in Tulip Sho 1 Alarm Clock



Win the Oka Sho 10,000 Support Points Complete all the above missions 150 Carats





These may seem simple on paper, but since you're restricted by stamina, racing schedules, and character compatibility, it’s important to be strategic about which Uma Girls you choose for the Spring G1 Celebration Missions.

Final tips for completing the event quickly

Reuse strong all-rounders : Characters like Taiki Shuttle or Vodka can perform well in multiple races. Fewer resets, more wins.

: Characters like Taiki Shuttle or Vodka can perform well in multiple races. Fewer resets, more wins. Prioritize mood management : Don’t risk three races in a row unless your Uma Girl is rested and in “Good” or “Excellent” mood.

: Don’t risk three races in a row unless your Uma Girl is rested and in “Good” or “Excellent” mood. Train speed first : Especially for Mile and Sprint races, maxing out Speed gives you a clear edge.

: Especially for Mile and Sprint races, maxing out Speed gives you a clear edge. Save alarm clocks: These help reset fatigue or bad RNG during tough races like the Oka Sho.

Spring G1 Celebration Missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be completed quickly with proper planning (Image via Cygames)

The best characters for the Spring G1 Celebration Missions in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can make or break your event's success. With a tight window between July 21–27, you don’t have time to waste on inefficient training paths or underperforming Uma Girls. Stick to proven sprinters and milers like Taiki Shuttle, Vodka, and Silence Suzuka to cover most missions in a breeze.

Remember to manage mood, training balance, and race entries carefully, and you’ll be well on your way to collecting every single reward, including those shiny 150 Carats.

