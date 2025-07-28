How to cure Slow Metabolism in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

In Umamusume Pretty Derby, Slow Metabolism is one of the most frustrating status conditions that can sabotage an otherwise perfect training run. This simulation game lets you train anthropomorphized horse girls, known as Umamusume, to become top-tier racers. However, their physical condition plays a vital role in their performance, and negative stats can severely derail your progress.

In this article, we break down what Slow Metabolism does and the most effective ways to cure it in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – How to cure Slow Metabolism

If your trainee suffers from Slow Metabolism, there are ways to fix it. The simplest method is to take her to the Infirmary, which is accessible in the training menu whenever your Umamusume is afflicted with a bad status. Sending her to the Infirmary costs a turn but provides her with an opportunity to heal and negate any ill effects.

But there's a caveat: a single trip might not always be sufficient to fully heal Slow Metabolism. In some cases, several trips are required to get fully better. But all things considered, the trade-off is typically worth it, considering how much harm the affliction can do to your stat increases.

Don’t let Slow Metabolism affect your character's stats (Image via Cygames)

Alternatively, there's a slight chance your Umamusume can shake off the condition on her own through successful training sessions. However, this method is more about luck than strategy. Relying on random chance isn’t ideal when your Speed gains are on the line. If you’re aiming for a top-tier performance in upcoming races, prioritizing a few days in the infirmary is a safer bet.

Side effects of Slow Metabolism in Umamusume Pretty Derby

So, why is this condition such a big deal? The main problem with Slow Metabolism is that it blocks any increase in your Speed stat. In a game where speed often determines race outcomes, this becomes a massive roadblock. Whether you’re sprinting on short tracks or pushing for a late-race burst, speed is essential.

Having a Slow Metabolism essentially means that no matter how much your Umamusume trains, she will not gain any progress in that important stat. And although you may train other stats, such as stamina or power, while she is suffering from Slow Metabolism, neglecting Speed for an extended period can leave you at a significant disadvantage later on.

Thus, it is important to treat Slow Metabolism like a priority condition. Skipping treatment may save a turn or two in the short run, but it will cost you much more in wasted potential and bad race finishes. Even if it means losing some training time, going to the Infirmary is the best long-game move.

In Umamusume Pretty Derby, taking care of your character's health is as crucial as making intelligent training choices. Slow Metabolism may seem like a minor setback, but if not treated, it can snowball into an even greater issue. Don't leave it to chance – monitor your trainee's condition and act quickly if this status effect appears.

A quick trip (or two) to the infirmary may be all it takes to have your speed back on course and keep your hopes of winning alive.

