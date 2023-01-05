Best Demonology Warlock builds for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a Demonology Warlock is definitely the way to go if you want to deal tons of damage for minimal effort. It's incredibly powerful but not without weaknesses. This class of Warlock deals incredible damage, and it's so satisfying to summon hordes of demons and have them fight for you.

Demonology Warlocks are capable of dealing incredible single-target damage while also being capable of hitting a solid AOE. This class is mobile thanks to a few of its abilities, but if the enemy group is spread wide, their cleave suffers greatly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight encounters.

So, if you're looking to play a Demonology Warlock, here are a few builds that are worth playing.

Demonology Warlock loadouts to try in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Why should you play a Demonology Warlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? They're low-maintenance, high-damage, and, frankly, a lot of fun. If you have enough resources and cooldowns, you can do incredible AOE damage. It's not a complex class, either. This article is not a beginner's guide to Warlock on the Dragon Isles, though that could be covered in the future.

If you're going to play this powerful class, you're going to want to have Soul Shards accessible at all times. Most of your good spells require them. Shadow Bolt is the primary way of earning Soul Shards, but when you can cast Demonbolt for free, that's a faster generation system. You'll mostly use these on Call Dreadstalkers and Hand of Gul'dan.

You can build your classes however you'd like. But if you want to get the most out of your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight class, here are some builds to try. These are great for raiding, dungeons, or even fighting rare mobs.

Raid Single-Target/Cleave Build: BoQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAggkEJSg0SLCSLJJkWAAAAAQLSSSIBSIRiUSLJyBIAAAAAAA

I prefer AOE/Cleave and want to have Nether Portal for my big cooldown. Several of my talents are built around making my Hand of Gul'dan as fun as possible; this includes Imp Gang Boss and Demonic Meteor.

I also go down the Felguard path in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and take talents like Antoran Armaments to make his Soul Strike cleave. However, the Hand of Gul'dan is the brunt of your AOE in this build. However, you'll still excel at single-target damage, which will help you in boss fights for most raids.

This build is so much fun, though. You have Nether Portal as a big cooldown, and when your Dreadstalkers perish, they'll give you stacks of Demonic Core. Each stack grants a free, instant cast of Demon Bolt, which grants Soul Shards. With proper juggling, you can ensure every pull and fight is devastating.

I prefer the option to have splash damage on AOE packs, so Hand of Gul'dan is going to be used frequently. One of the significant changes of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is you can have multiple loadouts and swap them out at will, as long as you aren't in combat.

Mythic+ Talent Build (Guillotine): BoQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAggkEJSg0SLCSLJJkWAAAAAQLCSIkIJSSiItkIhAAAAAAA

BoQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAggkEJSg0SLCSLJJkWAAAAAQLCSIkIJSSiItkIhAAAAAAA Mythic+ Talent Build (Nether Portal): BoQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAggkEJSg0SLCSLJJkWAAAAAQLkkECIJSSiItkIhAAAAAAA

When grinding through Mythic+ dungeons, you'll frequently fight large packs of enemies. So, the build is set up to allow you to smash through enemy groups while also having access to serious single-target damage.

If you're going to work on Mythic+, there are quite a few ways you can go. No matter what Mythic+ build you want, there are specific talents you want to have, for movement, damage boosting, and things of that nature.

This build focuses on Guillotine instead of Nether Portal, and either path is solid for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythics. If you're going to use Guillotine, like in this build, you want to ensure your enemy packs are as tightly grouped as possible to hit as many people with the thrown axe. Other than that, they're pretty much identical builds.

No matter how you play and build your Warlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it's going to be an enjoyable experience. The class is in a strong place right now, with plenty of cooldowns and powerful attacks for AOE and single-target. These could change in the upcoming patch, so we will see what changes when it comes to high-tier raiders and Mythic+ grinders.

