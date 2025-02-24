8 best early-game skills in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are numerous early-game skills in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii that players should prioritize first. Usually, the first thing that beginners should put on the block for upgrading Majima is his Attack and Health stat boosts; unlocking skills should be next in line as they expand his arsenal and add additional depth to the game's incredible combat system.

Ad

Here are some of the best early-game skills in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

8 best early-game skills you should prioritize in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Knockdown Evasion

Knockdown Evasion in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Getting hit by enemies will be a common occurrence in the game. While you cannot completely evade being attacked, you can reduce the amount of time you'll remain vulnerable when downed. This ability makes it so that you recover from a hit quicker. It is one of the best early-game skills that provide some leeway when dealing with annoying enemies, like those with firearms.

Ad

Trending

2) More Majima

More Majima in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

More Majima increases the amount of shadow clones you can summon. In the Mad Dog style, you can summon dark Majima doppelgangers when the madness gauge is full. This upgrade increases their limit from two to three. After the gauge is full, you can press R2/RT to summon them. This is one of the best early-game skills that increases your offensive output.

Ad

3) Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy

Mad Dog Trick: Frenzy in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Frenzy is a great skill if you want to acquire an attack that can help with crowd control. When unlocked, if you hold down the circle button (on the PlayStation controller), Majima will spin around like a lethal beyblade and knock down everyone in his path. You can use this attack without building up any meter, but to balance it out, there will be recovery frames at its end.

Ad

4) Perfect Guard

Perfect Guard in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

This ability is great for players who want to incorporate offensive opportunities in their defensive actions. When it is unlocked, press LB/L1 just before an attack hits, and it will create an opening for you to launch an offensive of your own. This also includes guard-breaking attacks, making it one of the best defensive early-game skills in the game. Note that it doesn't work for strong enemies.

Ad

5) Essence of Mad Dog: Maul

Essence of Mad Dog: Maul in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

This is a unique heat action that can help you take on multiple enemies if you are close to dying. You can activate this ability when you're close to three or more enemies while on low health. This will play a heat action that will be similar to that seen in Yakuza 0, allowing you to take care of multiple henchmen at once, making it one of the best early-game skills you can unlock in the game.

Ad

6) Catch 'n' Slash

Catch 'n' Slash in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

This skill is only available in the Sea Dog style. It improves Majima's expertise with his two cutlass swords, as he can then seamlessly continue attacking after catching them, extending your combo and increasing your damage output. With this skill equipped, hold the square button (on the PlayStation controller) to throw the cutlasses, and hit it again to keep attacking when you catch the swords.

Ad

7) Quickstep Boost

Quickstep Boost in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

This ability increases your dodging prowess. Purchasing this skill raises your sidestep uses to three times in a row in Mad Dog style and two times in a row when in Sea Dog style. This is one of the best early-game skills to unlock if you have difficulty in timing dodges and need some leeway.

Ad

8) Grapple Counter

Grapple Counter in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

This upgrade makes it so that Majima can execute a reversal attack when grabbed by an enemy, provided it is either a tackle or a full Nelson hold. In the early stages of gameplay, players are sure to get grabbed by enemies. This ability makes it so that players can escape from their grasp while also providing an opportunity to attack them, making it one of the best early-game skills you should prioritize unlocking.

Ad

Also check out our other features of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii -

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.