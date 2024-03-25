Best early-game weapons for Archer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Archer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is largely popular among players. The high-speed mobility of the Archer, when combined with the deadly damage of bows, is ideal for taking down foes. Dragon's Dogma 2 also has a robust RPG system that allows players to switch Vocations at no cost to skill, meaning you can take the skills of your previous Vocation and try another.

The Archer Vocation can only utilize bows. While this may seem limited, bows are among the best weapons in Dragon's Dogma 2. To help you pick the right one, we have compiled a list of the best ones you can find in the early game of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Best starter bows for the Archer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

1) Myfyr

Myfyr is an Elven Bow found within the Forgotten Tunnel. Described as being a weapon with impeccable technique, it is arguably one of the best on this list.

This weapon can be picked up quite early if you beeline towards the Forgotten Tunnel located in the west corner of the map, right below the Elven refuge of Sacred Arbor. The chest containing the bow can be found on the first floor of the cave and is relatively easy to locate.

Myfyr is strong enough to see you through to the late game as well, so try picking it up in your Archer playthrough in Dragon's Dogma 2.

2) Hunter's Bow

The Hunter's Bow can be purchased from an armorer in Venvorth. This bow is not as strong as the first one, possessing a lower range and damage potential. However, the Hunter's Bow shines, as you can get it quite early, and it is a great starting point for your Archer build.

The Hunter's Bow is bought from Roderick's Smitty for 4,250 gold. As with any weapon, you can also choose which smithing style to use, making it great value for money.

While being a great starting item, this weapon loses its potential quickly. So be on the lookout for a better-quality bow.

3) Dinistrydd

The Dinistrydd is an Elven Bow that is one of the best in the game. It has great stats and a great knockback effect, allowing you to potentially stagger enemies. It is one of the most expensive Dragon's Dogma bows on this list, but the damage it deals makes it worth the price.

Dinistrydd can be purchased from Grisha's Armory in Sacred Arbor. It costs 38,900 gold. The bow has solid durability and does not require high upkeep. It also features the aforementioned knockback effect that can help you against the monstrous foes of Dragon's Dogma.

The strongest weapon on this list, The Dinistrydd Elven Bow is a great weapon that can see you through the early game of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Core skills to get for Archer Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

While bows will be your main point of focus, weapon and class skills are incredibly important as well. As there are no types of ammunition for bows, you will have to unlock the corresponding skill for elemental and special arrows.

Here are some core skills you should get as an Archer in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Barrage Shot (Unlocked at Rank 1) - Allowing for rapid firing of arrows. Deathly Arrow (Unlocked at Rank 5) - Greater damage and can potentially pin smaller enemies to obstacles. Whirling Arrow (Unlocked at Rank 6) - A single arrow that works like a Barrage shot. Overwhelms all targets caught within range. Keen Sight (Unlocked at Rank 2) - Allows users to extend their range, allowing for sniping of distant targets. Incendiary Shot (Unlocked at Rank 6) Explosive firepower at its finest. Use it for crowd control.

Additionally, you can opt for a Thief or Fighter Vocation at the start of your game and gain some skills that synergize well with the Archer Vocation. This will greatly enhance the potential of your build and help you deal with any foe.

