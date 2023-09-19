5 best early-game weapons in Lies of P

Lies of P is the latest game to join the souls-like genre. It is very loosely based on the children's fantasy novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, which was written by Italian author Carlo Collodi and originally published in the early 1880s. The title is now available on previous and current generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PCs.

In Lies of P, players take control of Pinocchio. The game is set in the city of Krat, where other puppets have started a rebellion and have killed most of the humans. Pinocchio will need to battle against these rebellious puppets and hostile people.

To do this, Pinocchio will need to use a variety of weapons, each with its own unique stats. As players go through the game, they will find plenty of different weapons, but they will first need to survive the early stages of the game.

Here are the best weapons that will help players navigate the early stages of Lies of P.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best early-game weapons in Lies of P?

1) Greatsword of Fate

The Greatsword of Fate is the default weapon for Path of the Sweeper (Image via Neowiz Games)

Lies of P will give players three default weapons at the beginning of the game. One of these weapons is the Greatsword of Fate, which can be bought from the merchant in Cerasani Alley if you choose a different path than the Path of the Sweeper. It can be bought for only 300 Ergo, which is the in-game currency.

The Greatsword of Fate stands out as one of the best early-game weapons due to its high damage output. It also gives players the best chance of beating the Parade Master, which is the first boss in the game.

2) Electric Coil

This weapon can be bought from the merchant on Elysion Boulevard (Image via Neowiz Games)

The Electric Coil can be acquired in Area II by purchasing it from the merchant in the house on Elysion Boulevard. Players who want to buy this weapon can get it for 1,200 Ergo.

The Electric Coil is worth getting becasue most of the puppet enemies that Pinocchio will encounter at this stage of the game are weak to the electric damage that the weapon has.

3) Booster Glaive

This weapon is in the same area where Pinocchio fights the Puppet of the Future (Image via Neowiz Games)

The Booster Glaive can be found in Area III, and it can be acquired in the same area where Pinocchio beats the Puppet of the Future enemy. This somewhat formidable enemy is just to the left of the Stargazer at the Workshop Union Entrance.

The Booster Glaive's Blade has massive physical attack damage, which can carry players through a lot of encounters in the early game.

4) Wintry Rapier

The Wintry Rapier is the default starting weapon for Path of the Bastard in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

This Rapier is another one of the default weapons in Lies of P, and players who go for the Path of the Bastard style will get it as a default weapon. Alternatively, it can be purchased from the Cerasani Alley merchant if a different path is chosen.

Players who want a weapon that is extremely agile can use the Wintry's Rapier. This weapon can string together multiple attacks, making it perfect for stringing together fast combos.

5) Bone-Cutting Sawblade

The Bone-Cutting Sawblade is available in Area V, which is before the game reaches its halfway point. This is where the early game ends, but it still counts as one of the better weapons early in Lies of P.

The weapon is very easy to handle and is also useful in the middle parts of the game. It allows players to combine speed and agility to defeat enemies.

These are the best early-game weapons in Lies of P. To get the best results, players are encouraged to combine different weapon Blades and Heads with various Handles.

Combining different Blades or Heads with other Handles allows players to find a weapon that will complement their playstyle very well.