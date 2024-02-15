To get maximum output from the class, crafting the best Enshrouded Athlete build is essential. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 class skill tree paths, with each having a unique set of abilities. Warrior belongs to the Red Skill Tree Path. It has boosted jump and movement abilities that can be combined with other classes.

For example, you can combine Double Jump with the Melee damage ability of the Barbarian to level up the playing field against sturdy enemy bosses.

It is crucial to choose the proper skill points to make the best Enshrouded Athlete build. The current meta has the class at the top end of the rankings, making it a viable option to have a surviving chance against the Shroud-infested monsters and other wild animals.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is the best Enshrouded Athlete build?

The Athlete is a movement speed and mobility class tree in Enshrouded that focuses on providing jumping abilities, high critical damage-dealing, and strength to your character.

You must upgrade equipment in Enshrouded to enhance the benefits of the Athlete class. Enhancing your weapons will help you utilize skills to their utmost potential.

Best Enshrouded Athlete features and mechanics

Here are all the features and mechanics of the Athlete class skill tree:

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Dexterity Secondary Attribute: Strength

Strength Primary Weapon: Bow with Exploding Arrow

Bow with Exploding Arrow Secondary Weapon: One-Hand and Shield

One-Hand and Shield Best Armor: Hawk Set

Hawk Set Best Skills: Jump Attack, Evasion Attack, Blink, Shell Shocked

Best Enshrouded Athlete weapons

Best weapons for Enshrouded Athlete build (Image via Keen Games)

Athlete skills can be utilized for both close and long-range combats. You can use this class to get additional bonuses on slaying a monster. Thus, incorporating the Melee or long-range weapons with Jump or Evasion Attack can help you defeat and deal lethal damage to any Shroud-infested monsters and gain additional benefits.

Here are the weapons you should take in your Athlete build:

Mace

Shield

Bow

Arrow

Best Enshrouded Athlete build skills

Enshrouded class skill tree (Image via Keen Games)

For the best Enshrouded Athlete build, choosing the right skills is essential.

Follow the skill selections below for optimum utilization of the Red class tree path:

Jump Attack (Athlete): Performing a jump attack lets you deal 50% additional damage to the enemy within a small radius.

Performing a jump attack lets you deal 50% additional damage to the enemy within a small radius. Strength (Athlete): Increases damage output by five percent per attribute point.

Increases damage output by five percent per attribute point. Vigorous Deflection (Athlete): Parrying an enemy’s attack adds 30 stamina.

Parrying an enemy’s attack adds 30 stamina. Bash (Athlete): Parry bashes 20 additional blunt damage to the enemy.

Parry bashes 20 additional blunt damage to the enemy. Double Jump (Survivor): Allows you to jump a second time while airborne. This skill is crucial to make the best Enshrouded Athlete build.

Allows you to jump a second time while airborne. This skill is crucial to make the best Enshrouded Athlete build. Jump Attack II (Survivor): Landing an attack from Double Jump deals 20% additional weapon damage to the enemy.

Landing an attack from Double Jump deals 20% additional weapon damage to the enemy. The Warrior’s Path (Warrior): Damage increases by 10% while attacking with a melee weapon.

Damage increases by 10% while attacking with a melee weapon. Counterstrike (Trickster): It gives a 20% chance to reflect 50% of the damage dealt by the enemy as fire damage.

It gives a 20% chance to reflect 50% of the damage dealt by the enemy as fire damage. Spirit (Trickster): Increases Mana by 20.

Increases Mana by 20. Blood Rage (Barbarian): Once you kill an enemy within 10 meters with a melee weapon, your damage output with melee weapons will increase by 20% for 10 seconds.

Once you kill an enemy within 10 meters with a melee weapon, your damage output with melee weapons will increase by 20% for 10 seconds. Barbarian (Barbarian): Your character gains one strength level for increasing every two levels of the Altar Flame.

Your character gains one strength level for increasing every two levels of the Altar Flame. Constitution (Barbarian): It increases your health by 50 per one constitution attribute.

It increases your health by 50 per one constitution attribute. Strength (Barbarian): It increases your strength attribute by one and increases melee damage by 5%.

It increases your strength attribute by one and increases melee damage by 5%. Dexterity (Assassin): Increases ranged damage by 5%.

Increases ranged damage by 5%. Airborne (Assassin): Gliding consumes 30% less stamina.

Gliding consumes 30% less stamina. Endurance (Assassin): Increases stamina by 10.

Increases stamina by 10. Vitality Surge (Assassin): Dealing a critical strike with a weapon restores five stamina.

That concludes our guide on the best Enshrouded Athlete build. Check out our other guides:

