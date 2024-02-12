The Best Enshrouded Healer build will help you get the most from the class. The game has 12 class skill trees with unique abilities. Healer belongs to the Blue skill tree path and helps you heal your character during combat, revive allies, and cast different powerful spells.

To make the best Enshrouded Healer build, selecting proper skill points is crucial to maximize the class’ potential. The current meta has Healer at the top of the rankings, making it a commendable pick to have a surviving chance amid the Shroud-infested monsters and other wild animals.

What is the best Enshrouded Healer build?

The Healer is a support class skill tree in Enshrouded that focuses on providing group buffs, healings, mobility, and additional survival skills to the whole squad.

You must know how to heal in Enshrouded to enhance the benefits of the Healer class. Knowing the steps will help you utilize the skills to their utmost potential.

Hence, you must select these skills for the best Enshrouded Healer build:

Endurance (Survivor): Increases stamina by 10.

Runner (Survivor): Sprinting speed increased by 10%, and stamina consumption decreased by 10%.

Double Jump (Survivor): It allows you to jump for a second time while airborne.

Intelligence (Healer): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

Healer (Healer): Health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 10%.

Blink (Healer): Replaces the Dodge Roll Ability with a Short-Range teleport.

Healer II (Healer): Health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 20%.

Intelligence (Healer): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

Water Aura (Healer): All allies within 15 meters regenerate one health point per second for every intelligence. You must pick this skill to make the best Enshrouded Healer build.

Water of Life (Healer): Regenerate one additional health point per intelligence.

Necromancer (Wizard): Killing an enemy with a magic weapon grants a 10% chance to summon a friendly fire wisp.

This is the Way (Wizard): Attacking an enemy with a magical weapon increases total damage-dealing by 10%.

Quick Charge (Wizard): Reduces the time Staff to charge a spell by 50%.

Counterstrike (Trickster): After receiving damage, there is a 20% chance to inflict 50% of damage on the attacker.

Intelligence (Trickster): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

Begone! (Trickster): A magic unarmed punch costing 30 Mana.

Arcane Deflection (Battlemage): On a successful parry, gain 20 Mana.

Evasion Attack (Battlemage): When equipped with a melee weapon, you can perform an evade attack that dashes toward the enemy and deals more weapon damage (LMB).

Battle Heal (Battlemage): When dealing critical damage with a melee weapon, you will heal five percent of your maximum health.

Spirit (Battlemage): Increases Mana by 20.

Bloodletting (Battlemage): When scoring a critical hit with a magical weapon, there is a 50% chance to spawn two health, Mana, and stamina orbs.

Life Burst (Battlemage): When killing an enemy with a magic weapon, all allies within a 15-meter radius of the target gain health equal to three times your intelligence.

Absorb (Tank): When you suffer magical damage, you have a 10% chance to generate one Mana for each Health Point (HP) lost.

Intelligence (Battlemage): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

Unity (Battlemage): Damaging enemies with Wands has a 24% chance to recover two percent Mana.

Wand Master (Battlemage): 30% Chance to spawn an additional Wand projectile.

Sting (Battlemage): Repeated Wand damage is increased by 20%.

Spirit (Battlemage): Increases Mana by 20.

Intelligence (Battlemage): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

Intelligence (Trickster): Adds one attribute to Intelligence.

That concludes our guide on the best Enshrouded Healer build. You can also check out our other guides:

