The best Enshrouded Ranger build will help you get maximum output from the class. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 class skill trees, with each possessing a unique set of abilities. Ranger belongs to the Green skill tree path and helps you to tackle enemies from a distance and gain additional damage-dealing benefits.

To make the best Enshrouded Ranger build, it is crucial to choose the proper skill points to maximize the class’ potential. The current meta has Ranger at the top end of the rankings, making it a viable option to have a surviving chance amid the Shroud-infested monsters and other wild animals.

This article discusses the correct skill points you should take for the best Enshrouded Ranger build.

What is the best Enshrouded Ranger build?

The Ranger is a long-range combat damage-dealing class tree in Enshrouded that focuses on providing mobility, high critical damage-dealing capabilities, and strength to your character.

You must upgrade equipment in Enshrouded to enhance the benefits of the Ranger class. Enhancing your weapons will help to utilize the skills to their utmost potential.

Hence, here are the skills you must select to make the best Enshrouded Ranger build:

Endurance (Survivor): Increases stamina by 10.

Increases stamina by 10. Runner (Survivor): Sprinting speed is increased by 10%, and stamina consumption is decreased by 10%.

Sprinting speed is increased by 10%, and stamina consumption is decreased by 10%. Double Jump (Survivor): It allows you to jump for a second time while airborne.

It allows you to jump for a second time while airborne. Dexterity (Ranger): Increases Ranged damage by 5%.

Increases Ranged damage by 5%. Marksman (Ranger): Ranged weapons damage-dealing is increased by 10%.

Ranged weapons damage-dealing is increased by 10%. Sharpshooter (Ranger): All Ranged damage is increased by an additional 20%.

All Ranged damage is increased by an additional 20%. Spirit (Trickster): Increases Mana by 20.

Increases Mana by 20. Counterstrike (Trickster): 20% chance to inflict 50% of the damage dealt by the enemy.

20% chance to inflict 50% of the damage dealt by the enemy. Intelligence (Trickster): Increases Magic damage by 5.

Increases Magic damage by 5. Begone! (Trickster): A magic-induced punch that pushes and stuns enemies. It replaces your unarmed attacks as long as you have 30 mana.

A magic-induced punch that pushes and stuns enemies. It replaces your unarmed attacks as long as you have 30 mana. Intelligence (Healer): Increases Magic damage by 5.

Increases Magic damage by 5. Healer (Healer): The health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 10%.

The health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 10%. Blink (Healer): It replaces the Dodge Roll ability with a short-range teleport.

It replaces the Dodge Roll ability with a short-range teleport. Healer II (Healer): The health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 300 health points.

The health gain from Healing Spells will be increased by 300 health points. Intelligence (Healer): Increases Magic damage by 5.

Increases Magic damage by 5. Water Aura (Healer): All allies within 15 meters regenerate one health point per second for every point of their intelligence attribute.

All allies within 15 meters regenerate one health point per second for every point of their intelligence attribute. Waters of Life (Healer): All allies within 15 meters regenerate one additional health point per intelligence attribute.

All allies within 15 meters regenerate one additional health point per intelligence attribute. Skill Shot (Ranger): Headshot damage is increased by 20%.

Headshot damage is increased by 20%. Multishot (Ranger): 20% chance increase to spawn a flurry of arrows that spread slightly.

20% chance increase to spawn a flurry of arrows that spread slightly. Ranger (Ranger): Adds two attributes of endurance, dexterity, stamina recharge, and +5% critical damage.

Adds two attributes of endurance, dexterity, stamina recharge, and +5% critical damage. Endurance (Survivor): Increases stamina by 10.

Increases stamina by 10. Wanderlust (Survivor): Stamina consumption for sprinting on dirt roads is reduced from 90% to 80%. Stamina consumption for sprinting on stone roads is reduced from 75% to 50%.

Stamina consumption for sprinting on dirt roads is reduced from 90% to 80%. Stamina consumption for sprinting on stone roads is reduced from 75% to 50%. Swiftshot Sustenance (Survivor): 30% chance to spawn a stamina orb when defeating an enemy with a bow.

30% chance to spawn a stamina orb when defeating an enemy with a bow. Arachnoid (Survivor): Stamina consumption while climbing is reduced by 50%.

Stamina consumption while climbing is reduced by 50%. Dexterity (Survivor): Increases ranged damage by 5%.

Increases ranged damage by 5%. Dessert Stomach (Survivor): You gain one additional food slot.

You gain one additional food slot. Eagle Eye (Ranger): Increases the zoom while aiming with a bow.

Increases the zoom while aiming with a bow. Dexterity (Assassin): Increases ranged damage by 5%.

Increases ranged damage by 5%. Airborne (Assassin): Gliding consumes 30% less stamina.

Gliding consumes 30% less stamina. Endurance (Assassin): Increases stamina by 10.

Increases stamina by 10. Sniper (Assassin): Attacking an enemy with a ranged weapon increases the critical hit chance by 10%.

Attacking an enemy with a ranged weapon increases the critical hit chance by 10%. Vitality Surge (Assassin): Dealing a critical strike with a ranged weapon restores 5 stamina.

Dealing a critical strike with a ranged weapon restores 5 stamina. Blessed Arrows (Assassin): Striking a critical hit with a bow will regenerate 20 Mana.

