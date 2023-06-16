5 best FIFA 23 players from the USA

The Men's National Team from the USA is currently in its golden era, and their talent is evident through their ratings in FIFA 23 as well. Their roster features a host of youngsters who are playing in some of the most prominent leagues in the world, proving their mettle at the highest level.

The seamless blend of young players and experienced veterans makes the USMNT a formidable opponent for any national side in the world, and their recent showcases in international tournaments have been rather promising as well. With FIFA 23 being the most realistic and authentic depiction of the sport, players from the USA have received favorable ratings on the virtual pitch as well.

These are the highest-rated USA players in FIFA 23

1) Christian Pulisic

Popularly known as Captain America himself, Christian Pulisic is arguably the most talented and promising footballer from the USA. While he might have struggled this season with Chelsea, his abilities are undeniable, and he has proven his worth for both his club and country.

Pulisic has an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 23. The left-winger is renowned for his pace and dribbling abilities, effortlessly blitzing past defenders before cutting inside and unleashing lethal shots on his preferred right foot. His abilities have been accurately reflected on the virtual pitch as well, making him a viable winger in the current meta of the game.

2) Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is yet another excellent example of the USMNT's promising young roster. The midfielder has already played at the highest level in two of the most competitive leagues in Europe, representing both Leeds United and Juventus. While his latest campaign with the Premier League side ended in relegation, he is definitely one for the future.

McKennie has an overall rating of 80 in FIFA 23, making him the second highest-rated player from the USA. His most appealing aspect is his rapid pace, which allows him to cover ground effortlessly and dispossess opposing attackers with ease. He also has a strong and domineering physical build, making him even more formidable on the field.

3) Sergino Dest

Despite being only 22 years old, Sergino Dest has already played for some of the most renowned clubs in the world. He rose to prominence during his days at Ajax, followed by a move to FC Barcelona. After a successful stint with the Catalan giants, he is now plying his trade with AC Milan in Serie A.

Dest is widely regarded as one of the most versatile footballers in the USA. His stats and attributes in FIFA 23 provide a good account of his abilities, as he is capable of playing as both a left-back and a right-back. He has an overall rating of 77, with 86 pace and 81 dribbling. He also possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, boosting his effectiveness even further.

4) John Brooks

In a roster full of youngsters, John Brooks provides some much-needed experience and composure. The American defender has been a mainstay in the German Bundesliga for a while now, playing for clubs like Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, and Hertha Berlin. With so much high-tier footballing experience in his arsenal, he is a valuable asset for USA's defense.

John Brooks' rating and stats have deteriorated in the world of FIFA over the years. While he was once notorious for being an extremely fast center-back, he now has an overall rating of 77 with a pace rating of 58 in FIFA 23. However, with 78 defending, 76 physicality, and a 6'4" frame, he is a defensive wall capable of shutting down any attacks from the opposition.

5) Giovanni Reyna

Borussia Dortmund seems to be the best destination for young wingers from the USA to develop their game, as Giovanni Reyna has replaced Christian Pulisic at the German club. The 20-year-old attacker is widely regarded as the next big thing in the American roster, and his recent performances in the Bundesliga are a testament to his potential.

Reyna has an overall rating of 77 in FIFA 23, with well-rounded stats in the pace, passing, shooting, and dribbling departments. He also possesses four-star skill moves, which are essential for attackers in the current meta of the game.

