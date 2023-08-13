5 best footballers who will not feature in EA FC 24

With the much-anticipated release of EA FC 24 right around the corner, EA Sports has generated more hype than ever before by providing gamers with details regarding the upcoming title. Most aspects of the game have been covered by comprehensive deep-dive videos, including gameplay, Career Mode and Ultimate Team. However, fans will still be curious regarding the roster updates.

Since roster updates are the most standard aspect of any new sporting game, they significantly affect the immersion and overall experience offered by the title. With EA FC 24 promising to deliver the most authentic virtual footballing experience to gamers around the globe, it will also feature the most expansive roster of athletes. However, some prominent names will miss out on being included in this list.

Note: This article is speculative and is subject to change based on licenses and transfers.

These superstars will potentially miss out on being included in EA FC 24

1) Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Fans of the sport are no strangers to how impressive Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been at the sport's highest level throughout his career. The Swedish striker is regarded as one of the most prolific goalscorers of the past few decades, and his reputation was reflected accurately in FIFA, where he was received several high overall ratings over the years.

However, the former FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester United forward will not be part of EA FC 24, as he recently announced his retirement. The lethal marksman played for AC Milan in the final few seasons of his illustrious career, leading them to a Serie A title in 2021/22, and his presence will definitely be missed on the virtual pitch until he returns as an Icon in Ultimate Team.

2) Luis Suarez

Similar to Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez is renowned across the globe for being one of the most talented and lethal goalscorers in the history of the sport. He made a name for himself during his days at Liverpool, shattering Premier League records and earning a high-profile move to FC Barcelona. There, he dominated Europe and rivaled the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez will not be a part of EA FC 24 either, as he is currently playing for Gremio in the Brazilian league. The league has not been licensed in footballing titles released by EA Sports for several years now, and will lead to the Uruguayan marksman's omission from the upcoming game as well. However, a move to a different club like Inter Miami might bring Suarez back into the fold.

3) Marcelo

Marcelo is regarded by many to be the best left-back in the history of the sport, rivalling his compatriot and fellow Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos. The Brazilian athlete is one of the most dynamic and entertaining full-backs to ever grace the game, captivating audiences around the world with his attacking flair. However, his recent transfers have left him out of the loop in FIFA.

Marcelo was not part of FIFA 23 due to his move to Olympiakos in the Greek league, which is not licensed by EA Sports. Despite the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, he will still not be a part of EA FC 24 as he has now shifted to the Brazilian league and is currently playing his trade for Fluminense. However, he will definitely arrive as an Icon in future titles once he retires from the sport.

4) Mesut Ozil

Despite trailing off and losing form towards the latter stages of his career, Mesut Ozil is still one of the most beloved footballers of his generation. The German maestro is amongst the most talented and creative playmakers in the history of the sport, with his vision and passing abilities winning him the hearts of fans at clubs like Arsenal and Real Madrid.

However, Ozil will not be featured in EA FC 24, as he recently retired after playing the final days of his career in the Turkish league with Istanbul Basaksehir. With multiple leaks surfacing for the upcoming title, fans already know the identity of most of the new Heroes and Icons. Unfortunately, there is no information yet regarding Ozil's inclusion in either of these lineups.

5) Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique's career has been nothing short of legendary, with the Spanish defender winning almost every major accolade with both club and country. He was part of the golden generation for FC Barcelona. The footballer won a plethora of titles with the Catalans, as well as the historic Spanish side that won the World Cup and consecutive Euro tournaments.

Unfortunately, Gerard Pique announced his retirement during the previous season after spending more than a decade with Barca. While he is almost certain to arrive as an Icon in future iterations, he will most likely not receive a special version in EA FC 24.