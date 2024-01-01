7 best free-to-play games on Xbox 

Countless titles, including free-to-play games, are available on Microsoft's Xbox platforms. While the Game Pass offers nearly an infinite amount of games for a nominal fee, the best price is the one available for free. As the industry becomes more lucrative by the day, many have shifted focus to certain free-to-play options to unwind after a hard day.

This article will detail some of the finest free-to-play games for Xbox platforms that you can play alone or with friends.

Note: This list is a work in progress. It will be updated according to when more games get released in the future.

Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more free-to-play games on Xbox as of January 2024

1) Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a unique battle royale on the market, with a substantial player base even in 2024. Set in the universe of the Titanfall franchise, the game features a lot of references to its predecessor. Apex Legends is also free-to-play, which has bolstered its popularity.

Respawn updates the game often and introduces new maps, game modes, and champions to the ever-expanding roster, each with their abilities. The game mixes the seamless environmental mobility features of the Titanfall series with an exciting hero-based first-person shooting experience.

2) Halo Infinite

Microsoft's flagship franchise took the world by storm when 343 Industries dropped the multiplayer part of Halo Infinite for free in December 2021. The game was a massive success as it removed many annoying features that fans disliked in Halo 4 and 5.

While tactical shooters mostly dominate the market, for those who seek a classic arena shooter where they can go for a few casual rounds, this free-to-play game provides that experience.

3) Warframe

Warframe is one of the best free games on the market, thanks to its extensive customization and regularly updated story and gameplay material. This title has undergone many changes over the years, and it is now one of the most successful MMOs, owing to the creator Digital Extremes.

Warframe is also a free-to-play game, as you can obtain any in-game item without spending money. Though there may be a difficult grind, the intriguing hack-and-slash combat will keep you entertained.

4) Fortnite

What began as a free alternative to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now full of interesting new modes added by the developers over time. To this day, Fortnite remains immensely successful, thanks to its big crossovers with other prominent media forms every few months.

If you want to have a good time with your buddies, Fortnite is accessible on Xbox. Those who dislike the constructing component of the experience can jump into a free Zero Build mode.

5) The Finals

The Finals takes a different approach to the FPS genre, with wins determined not by outfragging your opponents but by earning more money. This 3v3 free-to-play game features a variety of game modes as well as a wealth of weapons to help you outwit the opposing side.

While most of the best FPS games do not allow for fast mobility mechanics, this arena shooter provides enough objects in its surroundings to allow you to move quickly. The environment is also destructible, which might give your squad a new window of opportunities to outwit your opponents.

6) Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint was once a premium title, but as of July 2023, it is now free on all platforms. Combine the concept of Dark Souls or Sekiro with battle royale components, and you get Naraka Bladepoint. The combat is largely melee-based, with a few firearms and crossbows available, and the game's art design is inspired by rich Chinese mythology.

To dominate the battlefield, you can choose from a variety of champions. Each has unique abilities, and by chaining these abilities, you may perform devastating combinations on your opponents.

7) Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Despite the shortcomings of its latest title, Call of Duty's battle royale game mode remains one of the most popular across numerous platforms. Warzone combines the series' fast run-and-gun action with battle royale aspects.

This free-to-play game is constantly updated with new weaponry, maps, and operators, essentially skins for the player models. Another unique game feature is the Gulag concept, which allows you to rejoin teammates in the fray if you are eliminated early on.