Best Genshin Impact talent books to farm for 4.0-4.1 Fontaine reruns: Overflowing Mastery event guide

The Overflowing Mastery event has returned to Genshin Impact during the end of the 3.8 update. Most Travelers may be aware of it, as it provides them with twice the amount of Talent Books for the same amount of Resin spent. This is considered to be the most efficient method for farming Talent Books in the entire game, and many players eagerly wait for this event just to stock up on the required books for the upcoming characters.
Many fan-favorite characters are expected to return during the upcoming 4.0 and 4.1 Fontaine updates. Travelers who have their hearts set on any of the rerun banners may want to utilize this opportunity to gather the necessary Talent Books and resources required in advance.
This article will guide them on which Talent Books to farm during the Overflowing Mastery event to upgrade the upcoming characters.
Genshin Impact Talent Books chart
With Fontaine yet to release, all the characters available in Genshin Impact right now can obtain their Talent Books from one of the following four domains:
- Forsaken Rift (Mondstadt)
- Taishan Mansion (Liyue)
- Violet Court (Inazuma)
- Steeple of Ignorance (Sumeru)
Players will have to defeat the enemies in these domains, after which they can obtain the Talent Books as a reward in exchange for Resin. During the Overflowing Mastery event, they can receive twice the amount for the same amount of Resin, making it a popular choice for farming.
It is important to note that certain Talent Books are only available on particular days of the week, with the exception of Sundays. Therefore, players hoping to farm for the rerun characters of version 4.0 and 4.1 should plan their schedule in accordance with this.
Talent Books to farm for upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 and 4.1 update
Many exciting characters are rumored to receive a rerun during Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.0 and 4.1 updates. As per leaks, Yelan, Childe, and Zhongli will be present in the former, while Venti and Hu Tao may show up on the 4.1 limited-time character banners.
All of these characters have a strong presence in Genshin Impact's meta, with Childe and Hu Tao being great options for DPS. Yelan and Zhongli are considered to be top-tier supports, while Venti's CC (crowd control) abilities remain unmatched even after two years of the game. Travelers planning to pull for either of them are recommended to utilize the Overflowing Mastery event as a means to pre-farm for their Talent Books.
The said requirements for each of these upcoming rerun characters are listed below in the article for your perusal.
1) Yelan
Materials required to level up Yelan's talents are:
- x9 Teachings of Prosperity
- x18 Recruit's Insignia
- x63 Guide to Prosperity
- x66 Sergeant's Insignia
- x93 Lieutenant's Insignia
- x114 Philosophies to Prosperity
- x18 Gilded Scale
- 4,957,500 Mora
- x3 Crown of Insight
2) Childe
Materials required to level up Childe's talents are:
- x9 Teachings of Freedom
- x18 Recruit’s Insignia
- x63 Guide to Freedom
- x66 Sergeant’s Insignia
- x114 Philosophies of Freedom
- x93 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x18 Shard of a Foul Legacy
- 4,957,500 Mora
- x3 Crown of Insight
3) Zhongli
Materials required to level up Zhongli's talents are:
- 9 Teachings of Gold
- x18 Slime Condensate
- x63 Guide to Gold
- x66 Slime Secretions
- x114 Philosophies to Gold
- x93 Slime Concentrate
- x18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli
- 4,957,500 Mora
- x3 Crown of Insight
4) Venti
Materials required to level up Venti's talents are:
- x9 Teachings of Ballad
- x18 Slime Condensate
- x63 Guide to Ballad
- x66 Slime Secretions
- x114 Philosophies of Ballad
- x93 Slime Concentrate
- x18 Tail of Boreas
- 4,957,500 Mora
- x3 Crown of Insight
5) Hu Tao
Materials required to level up Hu Tao's talents are:
- x9 Teachings of Diligence
- x18 Whopperflower Nectar
- x63 Guide to Diligence
- x66 Shimmering Nectar
- x114 Philosophies of Diligence
- x93 Energy Nectar
- x18 Shard of Foul Legacy
- 4,957,500 Mora
- x3 Crown of Insight
More information about the rerun banners will become available after Fontaine's release with Genshin Impact 4.0 update.