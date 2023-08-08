Best Genshin Impact talent books to farm for 4.0-4.1 Fontaine reruns: Overflowing Mastery event guide

The Overflowing Mastery event has returned to Genshin Impact during the end of the 3.8 update. Most Travelers may be aware of it, as it provides them with twice the amount of Talent Books for the same amount of Resin spent. This is considered to be the most efficient method for farming Talent Books in the entire game, and many players eagerly wait for this event just to stock up on the required books for the upcoming characters.

Many fan-favorite characters are expected to return during the upcoming 4.0 and 4.1 Fontaine updates. Travelers who have their hearts set on any of the rerun banners may want to utilize this opportunity to gather the necessary Talent Books and resources required in advance.

This article will guide them on which Talent Books to farm during the Overflowing Mastery event to upgrade the upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact Talent Books chart

An infographic showcasing the Talent Books required for all characters till v3.8 (Image via HoYoLAB/Katt)

With Fontaine yet to release, all the characters available in Genshin Impact right now can obtain their Talent Books from one of the following four domains:

Forsaken Rift (Mondstadt)

Taishan Mansion (Liyue)

Violet Court (Inazuma)

Steeple of Ignorance (Sumeru)

Players will have to defeat the enemies in these domains, after which they can obtain the Talent Books as a reward in exchange for Resin. During the Overflowing Mastery event, they can receive twice the amount for the same amount of Resin, making it a popular choice for farming.

It is important to note that certain Talent Books are only available on particular days of the week, with the exception of Sundays. Therefore, players hoping to farm for the rerun characters of version 4.0 and 4.1 should plan their schedule in accordance with this.

Talent Books to farm for upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 and 4.1 update

Sumeru Talent Books (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many exciting characters are rumored to receive a rerun during Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.0 and 4.1 updates. As per leaks, Yelan, Childe, and Zhongli will be present in the former, while Venti and Hu Tao may show up on the 4.1 limited-time character banners.

All of these characters have a strong presence in Genshin Impact's meta, with Childe and Hu Tao being great options for DPS. Yelan and Zhongli are considered to be top-tier supports, while Venti's CC (crowd control) abilities remain unmatched even after two years of the game. Travelers planning to pull for either of them are recommended to utilize the Overflowing Mastery event as a means to pre-farm for their Talent Books.

The said requirements for each of these upcoming rerun characters are listed below in the article for your perusal.

1) Yelan

Yelan talent materials (Image via HoYoLAB/SaraHoshina)

Materials required to level up Yelan's talents are:

x9 Teachings of Prosperity

x18 Recruit's Insignia

x63 Guide to Prosperity

x66 Sergeant's Insignia

x93 Lieutenant's Insignia

x114 Philosophies to Prosperity

x18 Gilded Scale

4,957,500 Mora

x3 Crown of Insight

2) Childe

Childe talent materials (Image via Twitter/WorldOfTeyvat)

Materials required to level up Childe's talents are:

x9 Teachings of Freedom

x18 Recruit’s Insignia

x63 Guide to Freedom

x66 Sergeant’s Insignia

x114 Philosophies of Freedom

x93 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x18 Shard of a Foul Legacy

4,957,500 Mora

x3 Crown of Insight

3) Zhongli

Zhongli talent materials (Image via Twitter/WorldOfTeyvat)

Materials required to level up Zhongli's talents are:

9 Teachings of Gold

x18 Slime Condensate

x63 Guide to Gold

x66 Slime Secretions

x114 Philosophies to Gold

x93 Slime Concentrate

x18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

4,957,500 Mora

x3 Crown of Insight

4) Venti

Venti talent materials (Image via HoYoLAB/SaraHoshina)

Materials required to level up Venti's talents are:

x9 Teachings of Ballad

x18 Slime Condensate

x63 Guide to Ballad

x66 Slime Secretions

x114 Philosophies of Ballad

x93 Slime Concentrate

x18 Tail of Boreas

4,957,500 Mora

x3 Crown of Insight

5) Hu Tao

Hu Tao talent materials (Image via Twitter/WorldOfTeyvat)

Materials required to level up Hu Tao's talents are:

x9 Teachings of Diligence

x18 Whopperflower Nectar

x63 Guide to Diligence

x66 Shimmering Nectar

x114 Philosophies of Diligence

x93 Energy Nectar

x18 Shard of Foul Legacy

4,957,500 Mora

x3 Crown of Insight

More information about the rerun banners will become available after Fontaine's release with Genshin Impact 4.0 update.