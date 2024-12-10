Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Scarlet Witch

If you want to progress through the ranks and dominate your competition, knowing the best heroes to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals is definitely going to come in handy. Scarlet Witch is quite a low-skill-floor hero, and that makes her a fantastic pick for both newbies and veterans alike. Her ability to constantly deal with damage is quite powerful, and when used in the right manner, she can absolutely wreak havoc against the enemy team.

However, she is restricted to close-medium range combat on account of her auto-lock attack mechanism. Naturally, she needs allies that can enable her to do her job and dish out the maximum damage she possibly can in a game.

This article will explore the best heroes you can use to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Here are five best heroes to complement Scarlet Witch's abilities, ensuring you dominate the battlefield.

Trending

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals?

1) Magneto

Magneto is one of the best heroes to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

As Scarlet Witch’s father in multiple MCU timelines, Magneto offers great synergy through their Metallic Chaos team-up ability. Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto’s greatsword, transforming his melee attacks into devastating ranged strikes. This partnership amplifies Magneto’s role as a melee tank, while Scarlet Witch benefits from a 10% damage boost.

This duo thrives in offensive plays, particularly against backline enemies, as Magneto’s tankiness allows him to frontline while Scarlet Witch sets up devastating attacks, like her Reality Erasure ultimate.

2) Venom

Venom abilities makes him a valuable hero to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom's Vanguard role makes him a great fit for Scarlet Witch. He can be a tank due to high base health and bonus health abilities, which let him dive into the fray and keep enemies occupied, allowing Scarlet Witch to focus on ranged attacks and area stuns with Dark Seal. Venom creates chaos with his Frenzied Arrival and Cellular Corrosion combos.

While certainly not the quickest hero, his ability to swing, dive into fights, and disrupt enemies with his Feast of the Abyss ultimate is what creates the necessary space for Scarlet Witch to safely execute her own powerful abilities.

Also read: 5 best heroes to duo with Venom in Marvel Rivals

3) The Punisher

The Punisher is an effective hero to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher’s versatility as an all-range Duelist makes him a reliable partner for Scarlet Witch. With his toolkit of close-range shotgun, mid-range rifle, and turret, he excels at controlling space, allowing Scarlet Witch to position herself safely. His ability to punish mobile heroes like Spider-Man and Iron Man ensures Scarlet Witch can charge her Reality Erasure without being interrupted.

When paired, they dominate objectives by combining Punisher’s area denial with Scarlet Witch’s devastating AoE damage.

4) Mantis

Mantis is a fantastic Strategist to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis provides Scarlet Witch with constant healing and utility. Her Life Orbs keep Scarlet Witch alive during long battles since Wanda has a low health pool. Mantis's Spore Slumber can incapacitate flankers targeting Scarlet Witch, giving her time to reposition.

They form a balanced duo, with Mantis sustaining Scarlet Witch, letting her unleash her Reality Erasure ultimate or maintain constant pressure with her mid-ranged attacks.

5) Psylocke

Psylocke is best-suited to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Psylocke's mobility and her ability to assassinate complement Scarlet Witch's area-based damage. While Scarlet Witch draws enemy attention with her stuns and ultimates, Psylocke can use her Psychic stealth and dashes to pick off squishy backline targets with her Psionic blades. Her Shuriken abilities regenerate, which allow her to consistently disrupt enemies.

Psylocke's Dance of the Butterfly ultimate works well with Scarlet Witch's Dark Seal, concussing foes and reducing their HP. Together, they could become a deadly duo against teams with precise and well-coordinated attacks.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals. It must be noted that, as you progress through the competitive ladders, teamwork, and communication will become more important than ever. In such scenarios, talking out strategy, and the means to implement it will become tenfold more important.

If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other hero guides and related articles below:

Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Groot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.