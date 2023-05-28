Best hip-fire loadout for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on May 12, 2023, bringing many weapon-balancing changes to the game that also altered how some attachments for weapons change their attributes. The update also added a new DMZ area, Warzone Ranked play, weapons, game modes, and quality-of-life improvements.

The Vaznev-9K is a highly competent Sub-Machine Gun in the battle royale mode as it deals high damage in close-to-mid-ranged enemies, one of the most common firefights in Warzone 2. Furthermore, the right attachments improve the gun's hip-fire capabilities tremendously, allowing the player to have a high movement speed while shooting and making it difficult for the enemy to eliminate you.

Best hip-fire attachments for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Players must ensure that the Vaznev-9K in their arsenal is leveled to the maximum so that all attachments are unlocked. Keep in mind that to unlock every single attachment for the gun, players must level up several other weapons. All the viable ones are useable by reaching the gun's highest level of 14.

The fastest way to level up the weapon is to equip a double weapon-XP token and get into a match of Plunder in Warzone 2, where you are likely to get the highest points per minute, making the most of your token.

The best attachments for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 that cater to hip-fire are:

Receiver : Vaznev-9K

: Vaznev-9K Barrel : KAS-1 381MM

: KAS-1 381MM Laser : FTAC Grimline Laser

: FTAC Grimline Laser Underbarrel : OP-X9 Foregrip

: OP-X9 Foregrip Rear Grip : Demo-X2 Grip

: Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Using the KAS-1 381MM Barrel for the Vaznev-9K is the best choice as it has several pros including damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. Its downside is the ADS (Aim Down Sights) speed and hip recoil control, which can be countered using other attachments. Tune this attachment for damage range and recoil steadiness.

The FTAC Grimline Laser is ideal for a hip-fire setup as it improves hip recoil control, hip-fire accuracy, and sprint-to-fire speed. Tune this attachment for hip spread and hip walking speed to make the most of it.

The OP-X9 Foregrip is the best underbarrel attachment for the Vaznev-9K for firefights in Warzone 2 maps as it improves hip-fire considerably. It increases hip fire accuracy, aim-walking steadiness, recoil steadiness, and hip recoil control while decreasing hip walking speed and ADS speed. Tune this attachment for hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control.

Meanwhile, the Demo-X2 Grip is the best rear grip as it has minimal disadvantages that decrease aiming stability. On the other hand, it improves recoil control. Tune this attachment for sprint-to-fire speed and recoil steadiness.

Lastly, the 45-round magazine will improve your gameplay as you can use this weapon exclusively for hip-fire in Warzone 2, making the ADS speed reductions redundant.

Season 3 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

