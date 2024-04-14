Best items to buy from Trader shop in Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event

Through the Trader Shop in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event, players can acquire various in-game items in exchange for Super Medals. These medals are unlocked through Event Tracker by collecting Ice Cubes through raids. If players use Rocket Balloon in these raids, they are eligible to acquire 50% more Ice Cubes per raid. The rewards available in the Trader Shop require different amounts of Super Medals to unlock them.

This article illustrates details regarding the Trader Shop in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event and provides the optimal choice of items to purchase among them.

Understanding medal acquisition

Event Tracker in Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight occasion (Image via Supercell)

As a free-to-play (F2P) player, you can expect to garner 3,150 medals from the Event Track alone. Those having access to the Event Pass get 8,150 medals each in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event.

However, it's worth noting that this time around, the Bonus Track yields slightly fewer medals, leaving F2P players with a total of 3,800 from the Bonus Track and Event Track. In comparison, premium players get 8,800 medals from both these sources.

Maximizing Ore purchases in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event

Ores offer (Image via Supercell)

One of the standout offerings in the Trader Shop is the assortment of Ores. Divided into bigger and smaller packs, they come in three types: Starry, Glowy, and Shiny Ores. While the bigger pack offers more Ores per purchase, the smaller packs surprisingly provide better value.

For instance, investing in the smaller Glowy Ores pack nets you 60 Ores for 250 medals, compared to the bigger pack, which offers 400 Glowy Ores for 1,500 Super Medals.

Tailoring purchases to equipment needs

Giant Gauntlet Epic Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

The choice between bigger and smaller packs ultimately depends on your specific needs. If you're striving to max out one of the Epic equipment, prioritizing Starry Ore's packs might be the best decision.

While these Ores are crucial for advancing Epic equipment, they are not readily available through daily Star Bonuses or in the game. Therefore, players seeking Epic equipment upgrades should consider allocating their medals toward Starry Ore's packs.

Prioritizing Glowy Ores for equipment upgrades

Glowy and Shiny Ores (Image via Supercell)

For those focusing on enhancing Common rarity Hero Equipment, such as the Eternal Tome, Glowy Ores and Shiny Ores are indispensable. While Shiny Ores are relatively abundant, Glowy Ores are more elusive in Clash of Clans.

Daily rewards like the Star Bonus offer a maximum of 50 Glowy Ores, making them a precious commodity in the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event.

Consideration for collections

Hog Sphinx collection (Image via Supercell)

The Trader shop in Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event also features a special decoration, ideal for collectors looking to enhance their in-game aesthetic or those fond of collecting event souvenirs. Players with excess medals should consider buying this decoration after purchasing the essential amount of Ores.

Strategic allocation for free-to-play players

Purchasing of Glowy Ores (Image via Supercell)

For free-to-play players, prioritizing the acquisition of essential Ores is paramount. Opting for two bigger packs of Glowy Ores can help them max their favorite Hero Equipment. This will cost them 3,000 medals, leaving them 800 remaining medals.

By collecting free Super Medals through various voucher links released by the developer, players can acquire additional medals, making them eligible for investing in the Book of Heroes.

