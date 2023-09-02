5 best items to craft in Baldur's Gate 3

Crafting in Baldur's Gate 3 is a versatile and valuable aspect of the game, allowing players to create a wide range of items to aid them in their adventures. Whether you need healing potions, explosive grenades, or powerful elixirs, crafting can provide you with the tools to overcome challenges and enemies. However, since you have limited inventory space, you should create a stash with the most effective items during battle.

With the extensive item selection available in Baldur's Gate 3 and the diversity of uses these items bring to the table, it's difficult to determine which to carry around with you. We've rounded up the best craftable items in the game that will help you both inside and outside of combat.

Potion of Feather Fall and four other great items to craft in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Potion of Feather Fall

Potion of Featherfall is useful during exploration (Image via Larian Studios)

The Potion of Feather Fall is a must-have item in Baldur's Gate 3. While it isn't particularly useful in combat, you will find yourself relying on it during exploration, especially if you don't have flight abilities.

Its main function is to provide a safe descent from heights, allowing your party to explore deep pits, cliffs, or other elevated areas without suffering fall damage. This can be especially useful for accessing hidden areas, secret loot, or alternative paths that might otherwise be inaccessible due to the risk of injury or death from falling.

You can craft this potion by extracting Autumn Crocus using ingredients like Sublimate of Autumn Crocus and any essence.

2) Potion of Invisibility

Potion of Invisibility is a versatile item in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Another useful potion in Baldur's Gate 3, Potion of Invisibility grants one minute of invisibility, but any aggressive actions will end its effect.

Invisibility can be a strategic advantage in a game where many situations involve combat, and it allows you to employ a variety of tactics beyond straightforward confrontations. Whether you're attempting to bypass a group of hostile creatures, steal items, or gather information, this potion can be a versatile asset in your inventory.

This potion can be obtained by extracting an Imp Patagium and mixing it with ingredients like Ashes of Imp Patagium and any essence.

3) Potion of Speed

Potion of Speed is an underrated item in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

The Potion of Speed provides a three-turn Haste boost but inflicts the Exhausted effect upon expiration. This can be proven by extracting a Hyena Ear and combining it with ingredients like Ashes of Hyena Ear and any Salt.

When utilized properly, it's one of the overpowered mechanics of Baldur's Gate 3. It grants extra action for every turn, which can even be used for spells. If you want to get the most out of each use, you can throw it on the ground and haste multiple characters all at once.

4) Potion of Supreme Healing

Potion of Supreme Healing offers substantial healing (Image via Larian Studios)

The Potion of Supreme Healing in Baldur's Gate 3 is a powerful craftable that provides substantial healing to a character in need. With its ability to restore 10d4+8 hit points, it can be a lifesaver in dire situations. Additionally, the potion has the added benefit of removing the burning effect, making it even more valuable when facing fire-based threats or conditions.

This potion can be crafted by extracting Ki-Rin Hair and combining it with ingredients like Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair and any Ashes.

5) Potion of Glorious Vaulting

Potion of Glorious Vaulting allows users to jump large distances (Image via Larian Studios)

The Potion of Glorious Vaulting in Baldur's Gate 3 provides a unique advantage by enhancing your jump distance. This can be incredibly useful for exploration, as it allows you to access otherwise hard-to-reach places and discover hidden secrets or shortcuts. Additionally, improved mobility can be advantageous in combat situations, allowing you to quickly reposition or gain elevation for a tactical advantage.

This potion is brewed by extracting Wispweed and combining it with ingredients like Sublimate of Wispweed and any Ashes.