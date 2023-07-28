5 best killer perks in Dead by Daylight 7.1.0

Dead by Daylight has been one of the world's most famous horror multiplayer games for a while now. The game was released in 2016 and has become a household name in the gaming community. The game's thrill and various innovative cosmetics, licenses, and original characters have allowed it to carve a niche over the years.

Perks in Dead by Daylight are integral aspects of the game. They provide potent effects that can completely alter the playstyle of a round. The Killer rosters come with powerful perks that allow them to win games. This article will review the five best killer perks players can try in the Dead by Daylight patch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

No Way Out and four other killer perks that are very strong in Dead by Daylight right now

1) Nowhere to Hide

Nowhere to Hide is one of The Knight's unique perks. The perk activates whenever killers damage a generator. Once the action has been completed, all survivors within 24 meters of the Killer's location will be revealed briefly.

This perk is phenomenal when it comes to patrolling generators and finding survivors at the same time. It benefits maps such as Dead Dawg Saloon and Garden of Joy. The perk also increases in value once the three-gen scenario begins in the game, making it a solid choice for any killer.

2) Deadlock

Deadlock is a unique killer perk that belongs to The Cenobite. Deadlock's effects kick in whenever a generator is completed. Upon a generator completion, the perk will summon the Entity to block the generator with the highest progress rate for a lengthy duration.

Deadlock remains the most reliable and safe perk to run on any killer. It synergizes exceptionally well with any killer's game plan in Dead by Daylight, which stalls long enough to sacrifice all survivors before the exit gates become available. Deadlock is one of the best time-buying perks for killers and is always guaranteed to provide great value regardless of scenarios.

3) Corrupt Intervention

Corrupt Intervention is a unique killer perk courtesy of The Plague. The perk allows the Entity to block the farthest three generators from the Killer's spawn point for a long time. However, the perk can be deactivated early if a survivor is downed.

The negative caveat of the perk being turned off if a survivor is put into the dying state might sound a bit off-putting. The time it buys for killers, combined with the pressure it puts on the survivors to work on generators closer to the Killer, is more than enough to make it a top-tier killer perk.

Corrupt Intervention has been a meta perk in Dead by Daylight ever since its release and will continue to do so due to its simple and effective power.

4) No Way Out

No Way Out is a unique perk that belongs to The Trickster. The perk gains one token each time a survivor is hooked for the first time. Once the exit gates can be opened, the perk activates. When a survivor tries to open an exit gate, the Entity blocks the switches and alerts the Killer. The initial duration of the block is 12 seconds which is further increased depending on the number of tokens obtained.

If all things go wrong in a Dead by Daylight match for the Killer, No Way Out is the trump card to salvage a horrendous game into a potentially respectable victory. The perk is powerful when activated to its full potential, allowing killers plenty of time to catch and sacrifice an extra survivor. No Way Out is an excellent perk in your arsenal as a killer, regardless of its possible activation.

5) Pop Goes the Weasel

Pop Goes the Weasel is one of The Clown's unique perks. Pop Goes the Weasel activates for a set duration when a survivor is hooked. Damaging a generator during this timeframe instantly regresses the generator's progress by 30%. The generator then continues to regress normally.

This perk was extremely popular in Dead by Daylight until its nerfs in 4.3.0 and 6.1.0. Since then, it has taken a step back but has remained a solid option for players looking to try a different type of generator stalling build. The perk was buffed in Patch 7.0.0, which elevated its meta status.

The sheer amount of regression the perk provides is matched by only a few other killer perks. Pop Goes the Weasel is a powerful perk in Dead by Daylight and can be used consistently and effectively.