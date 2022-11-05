Best loadout for M16 in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, the M16 isn’t one of the better guns in Modern Warfare 2. Some have said it’s the worst gun in the game. That said, with the right attachments, it can be improved, allowing for some quality damage and reliability as players grind it for camos and other rewards. There are several ways to build out the M16, but this one will offer the most to gamers looking to use this Modern Warfare 2 gun.

The M16 used to be one of the best burst guns in the game, but it’s nowhere close to its glory days. It could undoubtedly be buffed, but whether that happens remains to be seen. Pick up the M16 to unlock camos. The following are the best attachments for the gun.

Equip the M16 to blow through Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the M16 in Modern Warfare 2 is two steps, and it’s not that difficult. Level up the M4 to level 15, which unlocks the 556 Icarus. Use the 556 Icarus until you hit level 14 with it, unlocking the M16. The M4 and M16 are both assault rifles, but the 556 Icarus, weirdly enough, is a Light Machine Gun.

You can also purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition to unlock the M16 - since that unlocks the M4 tree by default. Players still seek out such the lousy gun, purely because of camos unlocks. Other players are determined to use awful guns for some reason.

The following are the best attachments you can equip an M16 with in Modern Warfare 2 to make the most out of an unpleasant situation. The major weaknesses of this gun are its damage range, its mobility involving ADS speed, and its recoil. These are the things players will want to compensate for.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Optic: DF105 Reflex Sight

One of the most important things to avoid when building an M16 loadout is to avoid barrel attachments. They harm your ADS too much, and you can’t afford that on this gun. However, we will use a muzzle, the Sakin Tread-40.

While it harms your ADS, it helps with recoil control, which is a significant issue for the M16. The VX Pineapple Underbarrel comes next, which offers a ton of advantages. It increases hip fire accuracy, recoil control from the hip, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. You lose out on some hip walking and ADS speed, but the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Another Sakin part comes next, the Sakin ZX Grip for the Rear Grip of this Modern Warfare assault rifle. This is yet another part that assists with recoil control, showing just how important that is for the gun. You lose some aiming stability, but it’s a small price. All attachments have a negative.

The Assault-60 Stock Factory will be our Stock of choice, focusing on speed when ADSing. It also helps your sprint and crouch movement speed while you lose some recoil control. All that previous recoil control has become apparent because it was used to balance this. Another option is Ravage-8 for gamers who want a bit more ADS, but it also harms recoil control.

If you’re going to use an Optic, use the DF105 Reflex Sight, but if you feel confident not using an Optic, do so. It will harm your ADS, which you’re looking to avoid on the M16. With the M16, you will not be running and gunning - play slow, play safe, and keep your distance.

While the M16 may not be the best Modern Warfare 2 weapon, with this loadout, you will compensate for several guns’ weaknesses and hopefully add some strength to a disappointing assault rifle.

