Best locations to find GPU in Warzone 2 DMZ

GPUs are some of the most coveted items in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ. They are required to complete contracts and acquire special items such as the Skeleton Key. Moreover, they fetch a huge sum in the Buy Stations, which can be allocated to acquire other gear and items to make the survival process easier. DMZ in Warzone 2 is an Escape from Tarkov-like inspired game mode.

It arrived with the Season 1 update but only featured one Exclusion Zone at launch. With later updates, more Exclusion Zones were added along with a secret location called the Koschei Complex in Season 3 Reloaded.

The mode's objective seems straightforward - players must select their preferred Exclusion Zone, complete missions or contracts, gather loot, survive, and exfiltrate. However, players must do all of the above by not only defeating AI soldiers but also real enemies.

Hence, those looking to find GPUs in Warzone 2's DMZ must know the relevant locations. This will help them complete their objectives quickly and safely leave the location without facing the brunt of real and AI enemies.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the locations where one can easily find a GPU in DMZ.

Where to find GPUs easily in Warzone 2's DMZ

Warzone 2's DMZ takes a realistic approach when it comes to loot. For instance, those looking for medical supplies will most likely find them in hospitals. Similarly, those seeking heavy weaponry will find them in police stations or military bases. For GPUs, the correct places to look would be offices or computer shacks spread across the primary Exclusion Zone of Al Mazrah.

Although loot spawn in the game is randomized, here are some areas where you will have a much higher chance of finding one or more GPUs:

Computer shacks in Haif Port

Chemical Storage Warehouse in Al-Safwa Quarry

Zaya Observatory offices

Al Mazrah City's police station

It is worth noting that the GPUs aren't limited to the locations mentioned above. They are randomly spawned across the map, and players may come across one in any other location.

However, these areas have a higher probability of spawning one. So if one's looking to complete certain missions that need GPU but want to avoid unnecessary encounters with enemies, these locations should be prioritized.

That's everything about the best locations to find GPUs in Warzone 2's DMZ. If you want to avoid a search altogether, you can simply use the Barter system. However, for this, you will need two gold bars and five thumb drives.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

