Best Luminas for Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Pictos and Luminas are the backbone of your builds in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Each character in the party can equip three Pictos at a time, which makes the build limited. This is where Luminas comes in, allowing you to equip more Pictos to make stronger builds.
In this article, we will take a look at some of the best Luminas you can equip. Note that you need to increase Lumina Points to equip more/higher-cost Luminas.
Best Luminas to equip in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
While Luminas will allow you to get the benefits of Pictos, you will only get the main abilities and not the secondary stats. The base stat of the Pictos, however, is what you should be aiming for, as they make them some of the best Lumina to equip.
1) Dead Energy
Located at the Abandoned Expedition Camp, Dead Energy grants you +3 AP on defeating an enemy. The AP recovery makes this one of the best Lumina to equip in a fight against multiple enemies.
This Lumina should be equipped with characters that are more AP hungry, but with its utility, you can’t go wrong using it any way you want.
2) First Strike
As the name reveals, this Lumina will let you go first on the offensive, no matter who stands in front of you. This becomes very useful in the late game, where striking first can make or break the fight.
Luckily, the Pictos for First Strike will be available in Act I, making it one of the best Luminas to have equipped throughout the game.
3) Cheater
Sweet Kill will recover 50% health of your party member after defeating an enemy. Equipping this Lumina is also very cheap at 5 Lumina Points, and removes the need to use Chroma Elixirs often in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Available from Act II, this Pictos can be acquired at the Main Gate of Forgotten Battlefield and also has a cheap LP cost of equipping.
4) Sweet Kill
Another strong offensive Lumina to get, Cheater allows you to attack twice during your turn. Pairing this with First Strike will create a strong opener during each fight, with the potential to end the batter early.
Cheater can be acquired after defeating Sprong, an optional boss in the semi-open world. This boss can be found in the ocean near Blades' Graveyard.
5) Painted Power
Painted Power doesn’t exactly boost your stats in any way, but it does remove the damage cap of 9999, allowing you to deal damage in hundreds of thousands, or even millions. This is arguably the best Lumina to equip.
This Lumina will be necessary if you plan on completing the Endless Tower in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, where all enemies are much stronger compared to the semi-open world.
